Just one ring on the cell phone to trigger the trap: the unsuspecting victim sees the call and tries to contact the number, soon finding himself without credit on the phone.

It is a very simple trick, and it takes very little to end up in the network of criminalsso much so that the postal police are urging citizens to be careful.

The case in Fabriano

The phenomenon is spreading widely in Fabriano, a municipality in the province of Ancona. In the area are significantly increasing the met onlineand there are many citizens who turn to the police.

Several complaints related to the so-called “no answer ring”. One of the latest cases, as Il Messaggero writes, concerns a 50-year-old woman who asked for help from the Fabriano police station, explaining that she found herself without credit on the phone without even knowing the reason. Tens of euros mysteriously disappeared into thin air.

The ring method

The 50-year-old told the agents the curious story that saw her involved. The day before her complaint, the woman had received several rings on her own telephonebut she hadn’t been able to answer, since she was working.

Once the working activity has been completed, given the numerous calls, the 50-year-old decided, in total good faith, to try to contact the number that had sought her out. A number she didn’t know. However, no one replied. Determined to clarify things, the lady continued to call, again without receiving an answer, and, in this way, she played into the hands of the criminals.

After the umpteenth empty phone call, the telephone operator of the woman sent a message that her credit had run out.

The scam of cybercriminals

It didn’t take much for the policemen to understand what the situation was. The 50-year-old was the victim of one fraud called wangiri. Criminals contact people with rings and then get called back. As the unfortunate people try to redial the number, the call is diverted to pay phone services that quickly dry up the credit.

Hence the warning from the police: be careful when calling unknown numbers, especially when they come from international. Cybercriminals know how to set the trap: fast and frequent rings alarm the victim, who is pushed to call back the number to find out what it is.

Since the scam phenomenon is on the rise, it is always recommended large Attention.