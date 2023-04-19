Beware of the side effects of fennel: here’s what they are

Fennel is a plant commonly used in the kitchen for its aroma, which recalls that of anise, and its particular flavor, very intense and fresh, as well as for its numerous beneficial properties for our body. However, as with any other food or supplement, fennel can also have some side effects which, if not properly looked after, can create various problems for our health.

The side effects of fennel

One of the main side effects of fennel to consider is allergic reaction. Although rare, some people can develop allergies to this vegetable and this can then cause reactions such as itching, hives, difficulty breathing and / or even anaphylactic shock. It is very important to seek medical assistance, in case of any signs of allergy, as quickly as possible, to avoid unpleasant scenarios.

Secondly, fennel contains a substance called estragole; this substance has recently been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Although this correlation has not yet been fully defined, some research has suggested that the regular intake of estragole through fennel, or other foods in which it can be found, could actually increase the risk of tumors, particularly in areas of the liver. and the pancreas.

Other side effects of fennel include possible gastrointestinal disturbances, such as nausea, diarrhea and bloating. These symptoms, however, are more common mainly when this vegetable is consumed in large quantities, therefore it is advisable to limit its intake if you suffer from gastrointestinal problems or if you are sensitive to hot and/or spicy foods.

Also, fennel can affect blood clotting. If you are taking anticoagulants or blood pressure medicines, it is important to consult a doctor before consuming it (and also if you are taking fennel-based supplements), as they could interact with the effects of these medicines even reaching create health problems.

Finally, fennel can also have an effect on the human body similar to that exerted by some hormones, specifically estrogen. This means that this vegetable could increase estrogen levels in the body, with the risk of causing hormonal imbalances, especially in women. Therefore, excessive consumption of fennel and related products is not recommended for all those women who take drugs that affect estrogen levels in the body.