Beware of the sun if you take some drugs: here are which ones

We expose ourselves to the sun and we are sure that a tanning cream can avoid trouble. If put in the right way and in the recommended quantity, it will certainly eliminate a powerful sunburn, but certainly not other possible side effects created by taking particular drugs. Let’s talk about photosensitive drugs, i.e. those that really don’t get along with the sun.

When it comes to the skin

We are referring to the fact that some drugs can cause photosensitivity, i.e. make the skin of those who take them more sensitive to the negative action of UV rays, causing photoallergic dermatitis or phototoxic dermatitis, which can leave dark spots on the epidermis that are very difficult to remove.

