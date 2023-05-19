Beware of the supplements we take | may contain this

We must be careful with supplements as there could be consequences that are also important for health.

Beware of supplements, because as much as they may have positive implications, however, they could also show contraindications at the same time. This is stated by several nutritional experts who also explain to us what they are.

There is no shortage of side effects that must lead us to pay attention to supplements. But let’s start with the positives. These products are often recommended to make up for some important lack that affects the body.

Both as a consequence of a particular situation, which may also concern clinical cases, and as a result of unforeseen situations which, on the other hand, do not presuppose all of this, some deficiency of mineral substances.

At that point we try to integrate them through nutrition and/or through the correct intake of some specific supplements. There are some that, for example, are rich in magnesium, others that provide us with different fundamental components to guarantee ourselves full health.

Beware of supplements, they hurt in these cases

But the same supplements can give us some substances that in some cases we try to avoid. Some individuals don’t trust the running water that comes out of their homes from the kitchen faucet.

The fear is that it may contain too high traces of limestone and magnesium. But then it ends up taking supplements that are rich, for example, in the aforementioned magnesium.

In some cases it is absolutely not recommended to use supplements. One reason is that they could accentuate or give rise to allergies, due to some of their ingredients that go to make them up. In fact, there are preservatives, flavorings and dyes added during the industrial production phase.

And then people who experience a particular physical situation should in turn use caution when taking supplements. For example women who are struggling with a pregnancy in progress or with breastfeeding.

And in general people who have to live with a some kind of disease. In all these cases it is always necessary to act only after having received the opinion of a doctor. Pay particular attention to kidney or heart disease.