Beware of these batches of bacon and gorgonzola—they contain listeria

Alarm listeria in some batches of cheese sweet gorgonzola dop distributed by the MD chain, which were recalled as a precaution due to a hypothetical microbiological risk due to the possible presence of the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. This was announced by the Ministry of Health on its website, indicating the products at risk in the brand produced by the company Igor Srl, in Cameri, in the province of Novara.

Specifically, the Ansa agency explains specifically that the gorgonzola dop sold under the brand name “Dolce Lettere dall’Italia” with lot number 10427001 were recalled; the gorgonzola dop “Sweet letters from Italy” with lot number 10427002; the gorgonzola dop “Dolce malga paradiso” with lot number 10427001. But there’s more, because a lot of pancetta Salted, roasted brisket and pancetta all’asse produced by Salumificio Bonalumi, produced on 27 March 2023 in a factory in Mozzo, in the province of Bergamo.

The Ministry of Health let it be known that customers who had already purchased the products affected by the recalls mentioned above are invited to return them to the point of sale where they were found. The risk in consuming products that are contaminated by the Listeria monocytogenes bacterium is that of contracting listeriosisa disease that usually presents as gastroenteritis within a few hours of ingesting contaminated food.