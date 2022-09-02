The Italian kitchen and above all that Mediterranean is famous for using din olive oil in many dishes. Oil is a food obtained from the mechanical pressing of olive. Thanks to its quantity of monounsaturated fatty acidsis an important product for the well-being of our body.

There are several oils on the market. Many of which are not that healthy.

The worst oils

For a few years palm oil it earned the top spot as worst, dangerous and harmful oil. Palm oil is a palmitic acid, which is a saturated fat that cannot be hydrogenated. It has been correlated with the development of the diabetes. The harmful effects, in fact, affect the cells that produce theinsulin, damaging them. Several experiments conducted in both mice and humans have shown this.

The second place goes to the oil of rapeseed, which is passed as vegetable oil, but it is not a cold pressed oil (like extra virgin olive oil). Rapeseed oil, used by the food industrywas popular in the nineteenth century as oil for the lamps and how fuel ecological. Contains theerucic acid which can cause damage to liver e at the salute. As it is a very cheap food, you have to be careful as many restaurants use it for frying.

Good oils

Among the good oils we find:

Peanut oil. Although it is very fatty but it has characteristics similar to olive oil. It does not contain gluten or carbohydrates. It is suitable for frying and is full of vitamins E (an antioxidant).

Linseed oil: it is known for lowering cholesterol and for its good amount of omega 3. Flaxseed oil is ideal for dressings.

Hemp oil: it is a more difficult to preserve oil because over 40 ° it loses its properties and goes rancid easily. However, it acts positively on the immune system come anti-inflammatory. Contains both omega 3 that omega 6.

Sunflower oil: it is certainly one of the most popular oils for frying. It is an unsaturated fat and is rich in Vitamin E e vitamin B, making it a powerful antioxidant. Therefore, it is good for the immune system and muscles.

Soybean oil: it is an oil that must be used for i seasonings and not for the frying. Contains vitamins, omega 6 and the Vitamin K The latter helps the blood in the process coagulation. It is important that it should be used raw for seasonings.

Other good oils are that of corn and ricebut between these and those mentioned above, olive oil remains undoubtedly the most famous and used, thanks to all its benefits for our health.