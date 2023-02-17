Today’s news is that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has launched an investigation into some cold and flu medicines containing pseudoephedrine. Then the suspicion is that their use is combined with diseases of the blood vessels of the brain, such as reversible retrospective encephalopathy syndrome and reversible encephalic vasoconstriction syndrome. The review follows a “minute number of cases”, declares the EMA which will later determine whether the drugs can remain on the market or withdrawal is essential.

Beware of These Cold Medicines: “They Hurt!”

Products containing pseudoephedrine include Actifed, Aerinaze, Aspirin Complex, Clarinase, Humexrhume, and Nurofen Cold and Flu. The monitoring of medicines containing pseudoephedrine was initiated at the request of the French medicines agency, alerted by a small number of cases of reversible retrospective encephalopathy syndrome and reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome in people who had used the medicines containing the substance. The two pathologies can imply a decreased blood flow to the brain and, in several cases, can lead to serious and life-threatening complications. Frequent symptoms involve headaches, nausea, and seizures.

Medicines including pseudoephedrine work by causing blood vessels to narrow. This decreases the amount of fluid released from the vessels, resulting in less swelling and less mucus production in the nose. They can be used alone or with other medicines to treat cold and flu symptoms, such as headache, fever and pain or allergic rhinitis in people with nasal hyperemia. The EMA points out that it is already known that they exhibit a risk “of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular ischemic events”, “including stroke and heart attack. Restrictions and warnings to decrease these risks are already implied in the product information of the medicines.”

The certainty profile of these medicines will be extensively tested, Aifa notes, on the basis of the available epidemiological, clinical and pharmacovigilance data. As usual, AIFA will provide updates on the ongoing procedure. The relevance of the use of these products in conjunction with the recommendations on the package leaflet is further reiterated. The ongoing procedure, Aifa further notes, proves the uninterrupted control that is implemented on the efficacy and safety profile of all medicines.