Health

Beware of these food supplements

Beware of these food supplements

Some food supplements can cause significant damage to the body. Let’s understand the reasons.

Food supplements (web photo)

More and more subjects are accustomed to ingesting capsules in order to overcome the deficiencies due to eating incorrectly. Nowadays, not everyone is able to prepare or eat outside the home following the logic of healthy dictates. In fact, the hectic daily life pushes more and more people to buy products in a hurry and without a precise logic. Many think only of ingesting what they like best, forgetting the need to also think about their own organism.

To help these people, there are food supplements. Often, deficiencies in the vitamin phase, perhaps certified with analyzes, lead your doctor to choose solutions that make use of these elements. Many, however, buy them and use them without any criteria and thinking they can only do good to their organs. The advice is always to rely on those who are more expert on the subject, otherwise it is better to avoid.

Day after day, however, the studies in progress are constantly updated. Some go to emphasize the need to use such pills or capsules. Others, on the other hand, alarm consumers about the possibility of contracting diseases due to wicked use and without precise preventive control. Among these, there are some that can be very dangerous for your body. So, better inquire as you should!

The contraindications of some food supplements

According to a study carried out by The Journal of the American Medical Association, you take into account the possibility that there are heart attacks or cancer risks if particular elements are ingested. Indeed, many use it to prevent such diseases, but the effectiveness is not exactly what you want, quite the contrary! The risk is that the problem may increase, causing hemorrhagic stroke.

See also  Mobile offers, have everything (or almost everything) for 10 euros a month: here are the new discounts for operators

Above all, for those who are smokers or workers most exposed to asbestos, the risk of mortality from lung cancer or cardiovascular disease is greater.

Capsule of a food supplement
Food supplement in capsule (WebSource)

These are beta-carotene and Vitamin E. According to the GreenMe website, using Vitamin A and beta-carotene together can expose the subject more to the aforementioned diseases. Several studies have affirmed the high probability of encountering such discomforts for the body, especially if there is a high consumption of these elements.

