Beware of these symptoms: you consider them trivial but they can hide a big problem to look into

If you have these symptoms and they never seem to go away, don’t underestimate them but go to the doctor right away: here’s what they can be hiding.

Health is very important and there are thousands of possibilities diseases that can be contracted. From the “simple” flu viruses typical of the colder seasons to the even more classic gastrointestinal virus, which forces an upset stomach and muscle weakness for a few days. If the symptoms of these diseases are well known, there are others that are often underestimated: here, however when you should be alarmed.

Due to the Sars-CoV-2 pandemic and its emergency, which required the concentration of almost all medical forces in that sector, a lot of prevention about the main and most dangerous diseases she jumped. An example is that of the writer Michela Murgia, who recently announced that she has stage IV kidney cancer, diagnosed late precisely because of the lack of checks during the lockdown. If you also missed some visits, you have to learn to recognize the symptoms: that’s when to be alarmed.

Tired and heavy eyes, don’t underestimate them: what are they hiding

It happens to everyone, at least once in their life, to hearand heavy, burning eyes especially when you close them. Although at the moment this condition does not cause concern, in reality it should not be underestimated especially if accompanied by a sharp change in visiondouble vision or other eye problems.

The causes of this discomfort are very often to be found in one stress condition of the eye, due for example to excessive screen reading or PC work activity. However, even driving for many hours can subject the organ to this stress, as can spending too much time in front of the TV or with the console. Most people who work on PCs, for example, experience these problems at least once in their lives: it is estimated that this ocular stress is responsible for 10 million eye exams per year.

The sensation of sore, irritated, hard to focus, and dry or watery eyes can create decrease in productivity work and can also result in a severe headache. To avoid these symptoms, position yourself at least 20 inches away from the PC screen if you are in front of it all day and take glasses whose lenses have the blue light filteremitted by technological devices: already like this, the sensation will improve.

