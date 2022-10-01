Home Health Beware of this brand of pasta, it is among the worst on the market
by admin
After a report carried out by the “Striscia la Notizia” program, some really interesting and certainly not very reassuring data emerged concerning the types of Italian pasta best and worst. Throughout our life we ​​really eat a lot of things but not always, indeed we almost never believe, we do it in total safety and eating foods that are genuine. Unfortunately this is linked to the fact that, all too often, the foods we cook and eat are treated with gods pesticides and with other harmful substances that damage their real goodness.

The thing worse is that most of the time we are not even aware of it and this is a very serious thing. In order to inform the consumer and safeguard his good health, it is good that everyone is aware of which foods are good to eat and which ones to avoid, in this case we want to focus on Italian pasta: the most consumed food in our country and the one that has made our cuisine famous all over the world. So, some time ago within the aforementioned transmission, which is also very well known for its commitment in this sector, some rather frightening data concerning the Italian pasta.

These data were used by a magazine to draw up a ranking that concerns precisely the types of pasta best and those worst. Obviously we are talking about brands that are very well known and also abundantly consumed and it turned out, unfortunately, that inside them it was found the use of a type of flour that contains a certain amount of pesticides and glyphosate. However, within the examined pastes, not only glyphosate was found, but deoxynivalenol microtoxins were also found, which are particularly dangerous for human physical health, especially when it comes to children.

Fortunately, the values ​​of these substances are still below the maximum threshold established by law and precisely in this regard, however, Dr. Gentilini stated that, in general, even when the values ​​are below the threshold established by law, it is not for nothing reassuring nor is it positive for our health since, in any case, there is the presence of two or more pesticides for each type of pasta. Substances such as: the glyphosate and the clorpirifos (a toxic insecticide especially for the brain when it is developing) can cause serious damage to our body.

