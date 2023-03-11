Eurospin Italia Spa has decided to recall a series of products sold on the shelves of its supermarkets due to the high risk of microbiological contamination: the food alert, also disseminated online on the Ministry of Health portal, specifically concerns a batch of Fontina di protected origin (PDO), for which there is the possible presence of the bacterium Escherichia Coli – Stec.

How to identify the product

The product on which Eurospin’s attention was focused and therefore that of the Ministry of Health is the “Fontina Dop – Mountain product with a minimum seasoning of 6 months – Italian pastures”, sold in packs weighing 250 grams each. A product made by “Cooperativa Produttori Latte e Fontina” (with identification code of the establishment/producer IT 02 2 CE) in its establishment located in Località La Croix Noire – Rue Croix Noire, 19 – 11020 in Saint Christophe (municipality in the of the Aosta Valley).

Among the 250 gram portion packs, to identify the one for which the food alert was forwarded, the specific production lot “C037105286” must be identified, with an expiry date, or minimum conservation term, set at 10/04/ 2023. To anyone who had purchased the product with the characteristics shown in the alert issued by the Ministry of Health, Eurospin Italia Spa, which in the meantime has taken steps to withdraw the packets of Fontina Dop di Pascoli Italiani from the shelves of the sales outlets identifiable with the aforementioned number of lot, recommends avoiding consumption and returning the food to the point of sale where the transaction was concluded for a replacement or refund.

E.Coli risk Stec

Some strains of Escherichia Coli are defined as ‘Shiga-Toxin producers’ or ‘verocytotoxics’ (Stec or Vtec): these can produce toxins harmful to human health, capable of causing severe forms of hemorrhagic diarrhoea. One of the most widespread complications (between 5 and 10% of cases) following STEC infection, especially in children, is haemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS): this pathology is characterized by severe acute renal failure, but also for anemia and thrombocytopenia. These complications, in 20% of cases, can even be fatal.