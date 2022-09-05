Diets are very often coveted because they promise safe results in terms of effectiveness, even if this is not always true and in some cases they can even cause serious consequences, such as this injury caused by this widespread diet.

There are those who decide to follow a diet for a personal need because they are not satisfied with their line and those who decide to do so because they are forced to for health reasons.

Regardless of the different reasons that push people to choose one diet over another, not all diets are good for you. For example, there is this diet which is very fashionable and could be there cause of this wound not to underestimate.

The main tips for staying well and living in shape are always two: a healthy diet and proper physical activity. This is why there are many who decide to contact a nutritionist to choose the most suitable diet. However, it is a pity that not all risks are always taken into consideration.

The diet considered here is that vegetarian, very common and increasingly successful, not only for the defense of animals, but also because it apparently determines a lower onset of tumors. Despite this, this diet can hide many problems. It is in fact a diet based on the lack of meat intake, which is replaced by other foods that would contain more or less the same quantities of proteins.

Despite this, according to the Veronesi Foundation this diet could be the cause of an injury not to be underestimated, which coincides with the fracture hip. A risk that greatly increases in those who follow this diet, especially in women, given that vitamins are insufficient. This conclusion comes as a result of a study that was done by examining more than 20,000 women of different ages, both young and in menopause. The fracture of theanca in fact it would depend on the non-recruitment of all those vitamins necessary to protect bone health.

A correlation that makes you think, even if before reaching a certain conclusion it is necessary to wait for the results of other studies still in progress.