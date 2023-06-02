Beware of this mold: a microscopic detail in the bathroom can be lethal

It is not to be underestimated, despite its appearance makes it seem harmless. Here’s what to do to avoid pink mold and why it can be deadly.

Have you noticed a peach-colored patina or film in your grout, shower curtain, or sink? This is the so-called pink moldapparently less dangerous than other types of molds, but in reality potentially lethal. Given the color, you might think it’s harmless or caused by the soaps you’re using. In reality, this viscous and pinkish substance is very dangerous.

Indeed it can cause infections, digestive problems and, in the most extreme cases, bronchitis and pneumonia. It is therefore important to understand the nature of pink mold and take the necessary steps to eliminate it from your bathroom (and ensure that it does not appear again).

Why does pink mold (which doesn’t actually exist) proliferate in your bathroom and why is it dangerous to health?

Despite the name, the pink goo you find colonizing the damp space in your bathroom isn’t actually actual mold, but a bacteria that causes a slimy buildup. The bacterium in question thrives on soap residue, in the hot, humid climate of your bathroom and is called Serratia wilting: the name, much less peaceful than pink mold, is dedicated in part to the Florentine physicist Serafino Serrati and in part to the fact that the bacterium rots in a fluid mucilaginous mass. From here on out, however, we’ll go back to calling it pink mold.

While it doesn’t pose the same health hazard as black mold (which we briefly write about at the end), you shouldn’t underestimate it: it can in fact cause urinary tract infections, dermatitis, eye diseases (keratitis and conjunctivitis), digestive problems and, in rare cases, bronchitis and pneumonia.

Also, if the bacteria get into cuts or injured skin, they can cause infection. If your immune system is compromised, the Serratia wilting it can cause complications and infections (just take a tour of the Wikipedia page dedicated to the bacterium in question to understand that we are in the presence of an enemy of our health). Finally, don’t forget how pink mold – like other molds – can cause allergies.

Although our health is the primary aspect for which we must fight it, the fact that an infestation (and not just the pink one) can also damage surfaces: wooden furniture, plaster, fabrics and porous surfaces can be damaged beyond repair. For this reason, if we are faced with the presence of pink mold in the house, we should intervene as soon as possible: how should we go about eliminating it?

How to get rid of pink mold in the bathroom

The good news is that pink mold is quite easy to get rid of, especially if we take action when it first appears. Once you notice the obvious signs of this mucilaginous substance, put on your rubber gloves and a face mask (to avoid any allergic reactions) and start scrubbing with the cleaning solution of your choice.

You can use a specific bathroom cleaner, baking soda, bleach, liquid dish soap, or white vinegar (according to Wikipedia, bleach-based disinfectants are ideal).

Use a bristle brush to vigorously scrub affected areas, including the floor, shower wall tiles, grout between tiles, and shower head, until the mold and stains are gone. Afterwards, rinse the areas thoroughly with water until the solution is completely washed away.

How to prevent pink mold from appearing again

Once you’ve eliminated the bacteria from your bathroom, You can take a number of steps to reduce the chances of pink mold coming back (and molds in general). Keep the air in your bathroom as dry as possible by ventilating the space or using an extractor fan (aka extractor fan) or dehumidifier if you have one.

Towel dry shower walls and curtains after each use to remove excess water and moisture. Use antimicrobial shower curtain liners and bath mats designed to prevent stains and odors caused by microbial growth. Also, wash your shower curtain regularly with warm water.

We shouldn’t be standing here remembering that, but of all things it is important to maintain a regular bathroom cleaning routine. Regularly clean the sink, shower, toilet and other surfaces in the room with disinfectant products. Use clean brushes or sponges (try to change them on a regular basis, as sponges are a place for bacteria to grow) to remove dirt and debris.

Be sure to replace shower curtains and rugs that show signs of mold or deterioration. Finally, we reiterate, keep the bathroom well ventilated and dry to prevent the formation of moisture, as well as the growth of mold and bacteria.

The danger caused by black mold: is it really more dangerous?

As underlined several times, not only does pink mold represent a danger to our health: a great danger is also represented by black mold, which in the US they also call (just not to be alarmed) toxic black mold. Call technically Stachybotrys paper from Stachybotrys chlorohalonatathe molds in question appear when an environment is not adequately ventilated and is subject to the influence of humidity.

As already mentioned, black mold can be dangerous to health, depending on the duration of exposure and the amount of spores inhaled or, in the worst case, ingested: it can in fact cause various irritations, sneezing and chronic coughing. In the most extreme situations, the symptoms can be severe and can go as far as bleeding inside the lungs and from the nose.

However, it must be said that there is a real debate regarding the more serious effects caused by black mold (there is also talk of the risk of the onset of autoimmune diseases) and in this sense the experts preach caution: in the early 1990s, two children in the United States died of pulmonary hemorrhages and their demise was initially attributed to exposure to large quantities of black mold. In fact, subsequent analyzes denied the relationship between the deaths and exposure to it.

In any case, it is certain that molds are not good for you and, in conclusion, we can only reiterate that it is necessary to adopt all the necessary preventive measures to reduce the possibility of any type of appearance. In this sense maintaining a clean and safe bathroom is essential for the well-being and health of you and your family (and the most vulnerable: molds are more dangerous for people with a less strong immune system – such as the elderly and children).

