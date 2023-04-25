Home » Beware of this type of banana: it can be dangerous for your health
Beware of this type of banana: it can be dangerous for your health

Beware of this type of banana: it can be dangerous for your health

Beware of a type of banana that can be dangerous to everyone’s health: here’s what it is and what you need to know.

All dieticians and nutritionists recommend eating large quantities of fruit because it’s good for you. But the thing that not everyone knows is that you must always pay attention to what you buy and ingestbecause it could be dangerous to your health, as you well from a variety of bananas.

The banana they are certainly one of the most loved and used fruits by Italian families, but it is always advisable to pay attention to which ones you buy since can be loaded with pesticides. Not all consumers know this, for this reason it is necessary to read this guide carefully so as to stay away from those more dangerous fruits and take measures to reduce the impact.

It should be emphasized that however the banana is really an excellent fruit, as it has a series of nutritional properties that make it excellent for health. They are rich in precious vitamins for the body and fibers, as well as having benefits on a person’s digestion and mood. The only thing is that there are known brands that have very high levels of pesticides and therefore it is better not to buy them.

The brands of bananas with pesticides: here are the ones not to buy

A test done by The Lifesaver analyzed the bananas that are available on the Italian market. They compared 20 different types of brands found in supermarkets and discount stores in our country. The test surprised, as it was highlighted that only in three cases nothing was detected.

The test results showed how the banana industry does extensive use of chemicals and this can have serious and evident consequences on the health of consumers and also on the well-being of the workers who work on the cultivation. Furthermore, the impact of the chain also affects the contamination of resources and the environment.

It was demonstrated that only three out of twenty products found no pesticides and for this reason Il Salvagente has attracted the attention of consumers. Surely the advice is to buy the organic bananasmake sure that the production was made with ecological methods e high standards. Even if you must always take into account the origin and make sure before buying not only the bananas, but also all the other products.

