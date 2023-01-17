Triglycerides are the major constituents of body fat in humans. They are very important for the body because it is one of the main pathways for energy accumulation. In addition, they guarantee good thermal insulation.

There are substantial differences between triglycerides and cholesterol, they are in fact different types of fat. In fact, the former are used to store unused calories and provide energy to the body. The second, however, is used in the synthesis of cell walls and some hormones. It can happen to have high triglycerides, but we can’t notice it since they don’t bring symptoms.

Beware of triglycerides: here’s what happens if…

The increase in this fat is mainly due to an unhealthy lifestyle. In fact, incorrect diets must be avoided and above all one must not exceed with fats or carbohydrates. These high values ​​can be caused by obesity, physical inactivity, excess alcohol and smoking.

Having high triglycerides can cause many diseases especially to the cardiovascular system, liver and pancreas.

The higher the value, the more diseases could arise. Below 150-100, the value is normal. If you exceed 200, you have to worry and get checked. If, on the other hand, it exceeds 500, the problem really is and urgent action must be taken. Triglycerides, unlike high blood pressure, are more manageable and can be lowered simply by improving one’s lifestyle.

What to eat and not to eat

To prevent them from rising, sugars should be avoided, especially sweets and carbonated drinks. White pasta, bread and rice should also be avoided. Unhealthy fats, especially those from animals, should be reduced. Obviously, alcohol and smoking must also be avoided.

To reduce them instead, it is advisable to choose carbohydrates a low glycemic impactsuch as whole grain foods. You must then prefer proteins and fats vegetables, such as seeds, nuts, legumes and soybeans. It is also recommended to exercise every day.