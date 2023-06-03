Beware of ‘white poison’, so sugar affects health

White sugar is a poison and has a direct impact on our health, yet we often ignore the consequences of its consumption.

In recent days there has been much attention on the dangers associated with the consumption of sweeteners, after the alarm dell’OMS which highlighted the health risks. If on the one hand, therefore, it is good to underline their ‘limits’, on the other it is equally important to remember that the continuous consumption of sugar over time in the classical sense must not be underestimated.

Maybe not everyone imagines it, but white sugar – therefore, the one we all use every day – is considered one of the poisons of our timenot only for weight gain and metabolic problems but also for dangerous diseases.

White sugar: consumption limits and related pathologies

We know that it is sugar it is not good for health, but few would have guessed that it is a real one poison. This not only promotes the onset of heart disease, diabetes and severe problems, but would contribute to obesity and premature aging.

Excessive amounts of sugar, repeated over time, are linked to chronic diseases. On average, the maximum amount recommended by experts, not to be exceeded, is 37.5 grams for men and 25 for women. However, we must be careful because not only the teaspoons you put in the coffee should be counted but all the sugar present in the foods you buy. On average people consume much more sugar than they should and at least 10% beyond their actual needs.

What you can do is find alternatives, products that are not harmful to the body. THE sweeteners artificial I’m not a good idea but not even the natural ones, because they stimulate the onset of heart disease over time anyway. Stevia, aspartame, saccharin are also dangerous and to be avoided. So sweeteners are not the right path to pursue. The best thing, in fact, is to consume the products without adding sugar.

Also beware of variants such as lo Brown sugar, which is often not really less harmful than what we think but rather undergoes processes that are only more complex and which go to caramelize it. So it is good to separate the classic type from the raw cane sugar which looks like a very dark powder and is not always found in the supermarket. Then there are the natural fruit sugars which are good in moderation. In fact, compared to refined sugar, they provide hydration, improve the body’s immunity, are rich in nutrients and vitamins.

The best thing is to learn to read the labelsdon’t just rely on the words “less fat” or “less sugar” but read the exact proportions contained and make a daily estimate of how much you consume and above all how much more you take compared to the indications provided.