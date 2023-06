When Harold zur Hausen, Nobel Prize for Medicine in 2008, suggested that some types of human papilloma virus (HPV) could cause cervical cancer, his theory was met with skepticism. It is difficult to estimate how many lives the hostility of the scientific world towards the discovery cost, contributing to to delay the development of those vaccines that today even give us hope of being able to eliminate this disease, such asAustralia plans to do in the next few years.