Covid: in addition to the loss of smell, a new serious risk is now emerging; let’s see which one

Beyond the loss of smell, a new risk now emergesIl Covid continues to surprise us and with it the symptoms also change even if, in principle, the most common are the same: fever, cough and body aches. But in recent weeks, with the spread of the Omicron 5 variant we are seeing another symptom: that of going to meet cognitive and memory problems in the post-infection period, and also of persistent cognitive deficits for several months after recovery from Covid.

This was revealed, as reported by Ansa, by a research just presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International congress held in San Diego, California. Led by Gabriela Gonzalez-Alemán of the Pontifical University of Buenos Aires, the study involved nearly 800 individuals, aged 60 or older and without cognitive problems prior to Covid. Well it turned out that, regardless of the severity of the infection, two thirds of the sample reported memory problems persistent after recovery from Covid; for half of the sample problems so serious that they interfere with daily life.

Well it has been seen that completely independent of the symptoms of the infection and their severity, those who had loss of sense of smell were more than double at risk for cognitive impairment and persistent memory even three months after healing. According to experts, this study further proves the fact that the coronavirus penetrates and damages the brain piercing through the nose, as recently demonstrated in laboratory experiments by Chiara Zurzolo of the Pasteur Institute in France whose results are reported in the journal Science Advances. The virus it seems capable of creating nanotunnels which allow it to pass from olfactory cells to neurons.

