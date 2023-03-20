Hamburg – The digital health application (DiGA) zanadio has now also been permanently included in the DiGA directory for men. The Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) thus confirmed the effectiveness of the app-based obesity therapy for all genders. Previously, eligibility was limited to women and non-binary individuals. zanadio is thus the first standard benefit from statutory health insurance companies that can be permanently prescribed for obesity patients in the BMI range of 30-40 kg/m².

The reason for the restricted approval was a non-conclusive subgroup analysis for men required by the BfArM. Based on real-world data, it has now been proven that zanadio is just as effective in male patients as in female users: with an average weight loss of around 8 percent, statistically significant effects were achieved regardless of gender.

Henrik Emmert, Managing Director and co-founder of aidhere:

“The updated approval reconfirms that zanadio is equally effective for people of all genders. This was already apparent from our initial study results and was confirmed by various experts in the field of obesity treatment. zanadio finally offers a low-threshold treatment option that can be prescribed as a standard service by statutory health insurance for all genders. Our digital therapy thus makes a decisive contribution to closing the gap in obesity care that has existed for years.”

About aidhere

The digital health company aidhere develops and sells digital therapeutics and is the market leader in the field of digital health applications (DiGA). These are developed on the basis of behavioral therapy and neuroscientific findings and aim to close gaps in the healthcare system. aidhere would like to support patients to sustainably improve their health and quality of life. aidhere’s first product is zanadio, a digital, multimodal obesity therapy for the BMI range of 30-40 kg/m². The company was founded in Hamburg in 2019 and already has more than 160 employees. More information at www.aidhere.com and www.zanadio.de