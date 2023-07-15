BG BAU promotes protection against heat when working on construction sites

BG BAU trade association for the construction industry

Anyone who works on construction sites is often exposed to high outside temperatures in summer when working outdoors and needs appropriate protection. Increasingly frequent and longer-lasting periods of heat with ever higher temperatures show the explosiveness of the topic. The trade association for the construction industry (BG BAU) therefore supports companies financially with heat protection measures.

The summers are getting hotter, the number of warm and cloudless days is increasing, as is the number of hours of sunshine. The employees in the construction industry feel this particularly, as a lot of the work is done outdoors and physically. Heat puts a strain on the circulatory system and, in extreme cases, can lead to serious health problems. Shade dispensers for the workplace can be of help here.

Plan sun and heat protection

In order to counteract the dangers caused by the increasing heat, appropriate protective measures must be defined in the risk assessment and planned with foresight on construction sites. Because the hot days primarily put a strain on the heart and circulation. The body loses a lot of water and electrolytes through sweating. Physical and mental performance decreases and the risk of accidents increases. In the construction industry, heavy physical work is often added – an additional strain on the body. “Sun and the associated heat and UV radiation can pose hazards for employees. According to the Occupational Health and Safety Act and the Workplace Ordinance, companies must therefore plan protective measures for their employees,” says Bernhard Arenz, head of the Prevention Department at BG BAU.

BG BAU provides financial support

BG BAU supports its member companies with up to 50 percent of the purchase costs for sun and heat protection. But other sources of shade can also be subsidised: www.bgbau.de/uv-praemien

Weather protection tents and awnings, for example, protect against direct sunlight and, thanks to the shadows they cast, against both heat and UV radiation. “In many areas of the construction industry, work is sometimes or mainly carried out outdoors, so that shading can be an effective measure for these workplaces to reduce risks to the health of employees,” says Bernhard Arenz. Among other things, BG BAU supports the purchase of weather protection tents with financial grants.

Other heat protection measures should also be taken into account, such as air conditioning the driver’s cab in construction machinery or shifting physically demanding work to cooler times of the day and longer breaks in the shade.

Another possibility is the use of cooling clothing, eg cooling vests. These are also funded by BG BAU as part of the occupational health and safety bonus system.

