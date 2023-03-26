“I’m afraid of being an anecdote, I don’t want to be reduced to a curiosity because it would detract from what I do. Instead, I want to leave my mark with music and art. This Sanremo was psycho-magical for me, it made me make peace with my surname, with the suffering of being the son and grandson of. Now I live from this profession, I can buy a house”. It is iThe son of Biagio Antonacci and the nephew of Gianni Morandi and for years this illustrious kinship was his gripe. Until this year the final ranking of the Sanremo Festival saw him triumph with 2 of his songs among the five finalists and so he finally managed to make peace with his cumbersome surname. We are talking about Paul Antonacci, author among the most requested of the moment on the music scene: to say, catchphrases like “Tie” di Tananai“Made in Italy” by Rosa Chemical but also “Mille” e “The sweet life” with Fedez are his work. The young artist told himself in a heartfelt interview with Corriere della Sera, in which he spoke of the dark moment he experienced before finally finding his way into music.

“I always get angry and say that I don’t owe anyone anything, but in reality I owe everything to Davide Simonetta with whom I work as a couple and to our manager Stefano Clessi – confided Paolo -. Davide, who is about ten years older than me, is like a mum, a dad, a brother, a girlfriend… When we work as a couple, he’s more on the production and the melodies and I on the lyrics and melodies, it’s like if there was a higher consciousness, a shared brain. Before meeting them around the age of 20 I went through a difficult moment: I had very strong OCDI lived in a forest of symbols and I was ashamed as a dog… I ended up in day hospital for an antidepressiv treatmentthe. I was in the shit, I had songs but I was also afraid to expose myself for the usual family matter. I stopped the treatments and the doctor feared the rebound effect: “He’ll end up couch-zapping,” she said. Six months later I met them, changed treatments and recovered. So much so that now, she says, “my fiancée gets angry and says that I only think about music… She’s right on the practical side, I’m clumsy in 70 percent of the tasks that for others are simple, I even forget to put the shopping in the fridge …”.