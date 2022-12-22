Comrade Stefano Corti gives an update on the 35-year-old’s health

Bianca Atzei, in the ninth month of pregnancy, she is still hospitalized with pneumonia. The 37-year-old companion Stefano Corti, who yesterday made his illness known on social media, gives a further update on the 35-year-old’s health and reveals how she is doing.

The envoy of Hyenas post a very short video in which Bianca is sitting on a chair inside the health facility, the Mangiagalli in Milan. The singer caresses her belly: is 9 months pregnant with a boy to be named Noa Alexander. Less than a month until delivery. Courts writes: “Thank you all for the messages. To update you, seems to be getting better”.

Stefano yesterday had alarmed everyone by revealing the hospitalization of Atzei, who had disappeared from social media for a few days. “Many of you have asked us why Bianca has disappeared from social networks for a few days. Unfortunately, he has had health problems in addition to ongoing pneumonia. Luckily she is recovering but she is still hospitalized. She is in the fantastic hands of the Mangiagalli doctors and we hope that she will be able to go home soon”he had revealed. Fans of the former shipwreckedIsland of the Famous they had become alarmed, since the arrival of the stork is very close.