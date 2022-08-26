The famous model Bianca Balti talked about herself without veils on social media: next autumn she will undergo surgery in order to remove ovaries and tubes. The reason? Prevention: Balti has in fact discovered that he has a genetic mutation that increases the likelihood of developing ovarian cancer.

The theme of the prevention is of paramount importance to the reproductive health of women: a topic that is never talked about enough and on which there is a constant need to inform and raise awareness. Bianca Balti took the opportunity to spread notions on the subject starting from her own personal story, that of a woman who decided to rremoving fallopian tubes and ovaries to anticipate the possibility of ovarian cancer. Probability that has risen after the Brca genetic mutation diagnosis.

The words on social networks

Many, on Twitter, had commented with perplexity on the choice of Bianca Balti to freeze her own eggs. Although there is no need for a motivation other than the simple will of the woman to justify this preventive gesture that no one should judge, a medical motivation, in fact, was there. She told us about it on her profile Instagram directly to the model: “The preventive removal of ovaries and tubes that I will undergo will prevent the development of ovarian cancer, but with it also the possibility of getting pregnant spontaneously”.

Explain, then, the photos she shared in which she underwent injections for fertility stimulation. In describing his situation, he also referred to his two very young girls daughters and how much he would like to convey to them the importance of undertaking a path of care for the protection of health.

“If one day Matilda or Mia were diagnosed with the BRCA mutation, selfishly I would like them to do everything possible to prevent disease. And if they need to resort to egg freezing (or whatever) to get the peace of mind to do it, I never want them to blame it. We should remember to treat ourselves with the care and love with which we want our loved ones to be treated. For me, my little girls “.

The diagnosis of genetic mutation

The diagnosis of Brca1 genetic mutation that Bianca Balti received leads to an increased likelihood of developing ovarian cancer, which is why, just 38 years oldhas decided to continue on the path of health by opting for removal surgery. The mutation involves the 40% of the possibility of developing cancer: at least 1-2% of the female population with this anomaly has contracted it. “Having the BRCA1 mutation means that the chance of getting sick is very high for me, not that I’m already sick. Undergoing an important surgery like this is a choice complicated and personal. It cannot and must not be reduced to a judgment ”.

Finally, the model adds the important positive influence that the stories of the women around her and who have had similar experiences have had on her, helping her to find the courage necessary to face this battle. “I admire the courage of the women who have done it before me and thanks to the testimonies of those who wrote to me in the last week, I too have found the strength I didn’t think I had. Thank you”.

Bianca Balti for women’s reproductive health

The first egg freezing cycle was faced by Bianca Balti in order to still be able to afford, in the future, to have a third child regardless of the state of her romantic relationships. After the diagnosis arrived, however, the model voluntarily underwent a second ovarian stimulation cycle, in which another 5 oocytes were collected. “My hope is to be able to freeze 5 eggs which, together with the other 5 I had frozen last year, would give me a good chance of pregnancy success in the future. It is very difficult for me to accept the passing of time, process the mourning of not having all the reproductive possibilities I had years ago “.

Leaving open the future possibility of a child not only grants new chances, but also helps the model to overcome this phase of her life with more serenity. Chance that not all women can haveand Balti is more than aware of this aspect: “I know that not everyone can afford it economically and that I am a privileged”.