Home » bianconeri ahead with Lovric. A draw at the Dacia Arena is enough for the Scudetto
Health

bianconeri ahead with Lovric. A draw at the Dacia Arena is enough for the Scudetto

by admin

35′ – Osimhen also asks for a penalty

Duel between Osimhen and Bijol, the Nigerian attacker falls in the area after a hand-to-hand duel with the defender. For Abyss there is nothing and he lets it continue

21′ – Kvaratskhelia asks for a penalty

The Georgian points Becao and falls into the area. There is nothing for Abisso, the Var also confirms

13′ – Goal from Lovric, Udinese takes the lead

Surprisingly, the bianconeri took the lead: Udogie served Lovric in the penalty area, a very precise right footed shot under the crossroads and Meret beaten. Udinese ahead.

5′ – Good start for the Azzurri

Spalletti’s team plays the game in this opening. For now a couple of saves from Silvestri but no problem

1′ The match begins at the Dacia Arena

The kick-off is from Napoli, followed by ten thousand fans also in Udine

The wait (and the party has already begun) in Piazza del Plebiscito

Hundreds of fans are already in Piazza del Plebiscito, in the center of Naples, with flags and scarves. The wait has already begun.

Udinese, the official formation

Udinese (3-5-1-1): New Year’s Eve; Becao, Bijol, Perez; Ehizibue, Samardzic, Walace, Lovric, Udogie; Pereyra; Nestorovsky.

The official formation of Napoli: Elmas in attack, Ndombele in the middle

The official formation of Napoli

Napoli (4-2-3-1): Merit; Lorenzo, Rahmani, Kim, Olivera; Anxiety, Lobotka, Ndombele; Elmas, Osimhen, Quartermaster.

The probable formation of Napoli

Probable formation Naples (4-3-3): Meret; DiLorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Olivera; Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka, Elmas; Lozano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia. Coach: Luciano Spalletti.

The probable formation of Udinese

Probable Udinese formation (3-5-1-1): Silvestri; Becao, Bijol, Perez; Ehizibue, Samardzic, Walace, Lovric, Udogie; Pereyra; Beto. Coach: Andrea Sottil.

Maradona and the party in the city

Eight giant screens and tickets for 5 euros (already sold out): 50,000 for the Maradona party. Here’s how Naples prepares for the Scudetto night.

Where to see the game and where to celebrate

All ready for the Napoli football championship party. A draw in Udine is enough for the team coached by Luciano Spalletti to win their third title. Sold out the sale of tickets to watch the match at the Maradona stadium on the big screens. The Neapolitan fans are ready for the celebrations. But how to get around the city? Here are the latest information on means of transport, pedestrian areas and where to see the game.

You may also like

Alzheimer’s: New remedy for dementia discovered – with...

DTx, truly effective digital therapies: so why doesn’t...

Vegetable bashing: why it’s a good thing for...

Scoliosis, what it is due to and how...

LIVE Udinese-Naples 0-0: one point is enough for...

here are the tips to not risk it...

Surprise, abstaining from sex before marriage provides stability

Hiv. Gene editing therapy on two targets to...

Seasonal fruit always and everywhere: that’s why you...

Flood in Emilia Romagna, the government declares a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy