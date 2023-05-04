bianconeri ahead with Lovric. A draw at the Dacia Arena is enough for the Scudetto

35′ – Osimhen also asks for a penalty
Duel between Osimhen and Bijol, the Nigerian attacker falls in the area after a hand-to-hand duel with the defender. For Abyss there is nothing and he lets it continue
21′ – Kvaratskhelia asks for a penalty
The Georgian points Becao and falls into the area. There is nothing for Abisso, the Var also confirms
13′ – Goal from Lovric, Udinese takes the lead
Surprisingly, the bianconeri took the lead: Udogie served Lovric in the penalty area, a very precise right footed shot under the crossroads and Meret beaten. Udinese ahead.
5′ – Good start for the Azzurri
Spalletti’s team plays the game in this opening. For now a couple of saves from Silvestri but no problem
1′ The match begins at the Dacia Arena
The kick-off is from Napoli, followed by ten thousand fans also in Udine
The wait (and the party has already begun) in Piazza del Plebiscito
Hundreds of fans are already in Piazza del Plebiscito, in the center of Naples, with flags and scarves. The wait has already begun.
Udinese, the official formation
Udinese (3-5-1-1): New Year’s Eve; Becao, Bijol, Perez; Ehizibue, Samardzic, Walace, Lovric, Udogie; Pereyra; Nestorovsky.
The official formation of Napoli: Elmas in attack, Ndombele in the middle
The official formation of Napoli
Napoli (4-2-3-1): Merit; Lorenzo, Rahmani, Kim, Olivera; Anxiety, Lobotka, Ndombele; Elmas, Osimhen, Quartermaster.
At Maradona already thousands of fans
There are already thousands of Napoli fans both inside and outside the Diego Armando Maradona stadium. There is great anticipation for the match that can give away the Scudetto. Then it will be a party for the whole city.
Maradona and the party in the city
Eight giant screens and tickets for 5 euros (already sold out): 50,000 for the Maradona party. Here’s how Naples prepares for the Scudetto night.
Where to see the game and where to celebrate
All ready for the Napoli football championship party. A draw in Udine is enough for the team coached by Luciano Spalletti to win their third title. Sold out the sale of tickets to watch the match at the Maradona stadium on the big screens. The Neapolitan fans are ready for the celebrations. But how to get around the city? Here are the latest information on means of transport, pedestrian areas and where to see the game.