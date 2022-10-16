It is a monomer in the production of polycarbonate (PC) items used to contain and protect food and beverages, but are we certain that it is completely harmless to human health?

We often hear about diseases caused by the consumption of food contaminated with toxic agents (microorganisms but not bacteria, molds, yeasts, viruses) such as Campylobacter, SalmonellaListeria, Escherichia coli and many others.

However, there are so many substances considered carcinogenic for human health (they are not bacteria and viruses!) And each of these, if on the one hand they are indispensable for a specific purpose, on the other hand they have the opposite effect of slowly destroying food security. of those who come into contact with it.

This is the case, for example, of the Biasfenolo A (BPA)known in the restaurant industry as that monomer inserted in the production of polycarbonate (PC) objects used to contain and protect food.

We find it in reusable crockery and cutlery, plastic containers, baby bowls, etc., but also in epoxy-phenolic resins and in the linings of many cans and tin cans.

The law provides for it pursuant to European Union Regulation No. 10/2011 in terms of regularized packaging.

What if we told you that it is also found in the thermal paper of the receipts at the checkout (printing inks) and in many medical devices?

But what do we need to know as consumers to really be sure that our security is 100% protected? Recall that Bisphenol A it can come in dangerous doses within food if you don’t pay attention to these precautions. Let’s see them now!

Biasphenol A, health at risk. Here’s what to watch out for when shopping

As anticipated, we cannot completely eliminate it from our market economy, but we can beware of certain aspects that could compromise our security.

Biasphenol A in November 2021 was considered byEuropean Food Safety Authority as highly toxic it can alter ours endocrine system and cause negative effects on the health of those who ingest it.

For this reason it was recommended to lower the tolerable daily dose of this monomer by 4 µg / kg of body weight!

How to limit the intake of this substance with food? Here is a series of tricks he knows how to follow in everyday life:

Always buy packs with the wording “BPA-free” on the label;

If possible, use glass bottles, or biodegradable paper or ceramic plates;

In the case of constant use of polycarbonate plastic containers for the schiscetta, always check their state of wear: the more this is worn, the greater the transfer of BPA to the food contained within it; because the more the plastic is damaged, the more there is the possibility that it will transfer BPA to the food

Do not put the receipts inside the paper bin but in the non-recyclable dry.

We also need to pay maximum attention to the packaging of the foods we buy, health passes first of all from self-respect and the love that we have in the daily choices that are made for the planet.