Bicameral Morandi | Massimo Gramellini’s Coffee

There is only one man who can hold a light music concert in the Senate hall, pay homage to Mattarella with a bow, embrace the brother of Italy La Russa as if he were his brother, smile at Liliana Segre and in the meantime approach Gasparri to give him an accomplice punch while singing about that thing «that if I see him again I’ll break his muzzle», without any of these gestures appearing to contradict the others. There is only one man who manages to make Giorgia Meloni close her eyes, who usually keeps them wide open, to transform Casini into an influencer with the phone drawn and to make Renzi’s throat vibrate in «One in a thousand makes it» , for some the soundtrack of the Jobs Act. But above all there is only one man capable of making Defense Minister Crosetto sing “There was a boy”, the song-symbol of the pacifists: moreover with joined hands, like a prayer to possibly address to himself.

A reform of the Constitution inspired by the values ​​of Giannimorandism appears to be the only one capable of bringing the brothers-in-law of the government and the color schemers of the opposition into agreement. After what Gianni Morandi did yesterday in the Senate it can do everything: spend the Pnrr money, bring down the spread and reconcile Putin and Zelensky with the decisive support of Al Bano. Anything but reducing (and making everyone pay) taxes. But, as we know, not even Morandi is enough to succeed in such an enterprise. At the very least we need the Madonna of Trevignano.