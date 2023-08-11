BICOM – Certified medical technology for causal allergy treatment

New hope for a life free of symptoms – BICOM Optima

Allergic diseases have increased significantly in recent years and now pose an enormous challenge for an increasing number of patients. Around every third German now suffers from allergies and the associated impairments in quality of life. In particular, pollen allergy, commonly known as hay fever or technically also known as allergic rhinoconjunctivitis, restricts the everyday life of a large number of those affected. But medical technology can help: With the proven innovations of bioresonance therapy, the certified medical product BICOM Optima exclusively offers the causal alternative for allergy sufferers.

The more sustainable solution for your allergy therapy

The BICOM Optima bioresonance device, developed by Regumed, the internationally renowned medical technology company, opens up new possibilities in the treatment of allergy symptoms for numerous therapists and doctors worldwide without injections and tablets. Also for the BICOM Family, consisting primarily of the moderator, singer and theater owner Inga from Dortmund, her husband Sebel, musician and successful music producer, but also of Baby Romy, the faithful dog Boomer, grandparents, nieces and nephews, the BICOM family is Therapy has become a sustainable solution. So it was obvious that Inga and her family would not only be the main actors in the new BICOM commercial series, but also bring the BICOM concept personally and entertainingly closer to us as real testimonials and influencers in their inimitable natural way in other channels and everyday adventures.

The BICOM bioresonance therapy – simple, causal and effective

BICOM bioresonance therapy is a method of complementary medicine that has been tried and tested for decades and aims to identify and eliminate disruptive information in the organism and to support the body’s self-regulation. The BICOM method enables an extremely simple and effective application, without the use of conventional medication – and without the associated stressful side effects. An optimal supplement or alternative to conventional medicine.

New hope for a trouble-free life

Of course, the BICOM therapy not only offers the BICOM advertising family new hope for a life free of symptoms. With the declared goal that the times of tormenting sneezing, watery eyes and itchy noses are a thing of the past, one can now declare war on allergic rhinitis in particular, one of the most common forms of allergy. Thanks to the TÜV-certified medical device and the BICOM bioresonance therapy technology, which has been confirmed by studies, completely new perspectives for an allergy-free future are opening up for many of those affected.

Allergy treatment of tomorrow

The constantly growing number of allergic diseases finally and increasingly requires new approaches through a really causal therapy. The BICOM Optima bioresonance device sets new standards here and brings lasting, verifiable results. Not only with the BICOM Family (real users) and their entertaining stories, postings and adventures on all channels, patients all over the world can now experience an easy way out of the allergy. The brand-new campaign entitled “Become BICOM!”, with lots of accompanying information and added value, makes it as easy as possible for those affected to get started with this attractive therapy alternative. The accompanying online and print medium “BICOM Magazin” or bicom-magazin.de provides the relevant basic knowledge and the direct line to therapists and sources of supply via reports worth reading from all BICOM areas of application.

We, the company REGUMED®, have been around since 1987. We are an internationally growing and active medical technology company. Our goal is to support the quality of life. This is what our brand stands for, BICOM®, which is now used by more than 10,000 therapists in over 90 countries worldwide.

Therapists who have integrated the BICOM® method in their medical facility use it as a complement to conventional medicine. For many naturopathic therapists, the method is an integral part of diagnosis and therapy.

Our headquarters in Germany currently employs around 50 people in the office and in the field. We are also supported by a trained and international sales team.

The well-being of the patients and the satisfaction of our BICOM® therapists and business partners are always the focus of our work.

We maintain long-standing contacts and close partnerships with medical experts and specialists in order to continuously develop BICOM® and meet the highest quality standards.

We are proud of our company!

Today and in the future!

