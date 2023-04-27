Home » Biden: a nuclear attack by Pyongyang would be his end
A nuclear attack by North Korea would bring about the end of the regime: Joe Biden said this in a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the White House.

Washington and Seoul have agreed to strengthen the US nuclear shield against North Korean threats.

“We extend deterrence to defend Seoul against North Korean nuclear threats but continue to seek serious and substantial diplomatic breakthroughs” to strengthen stability in the region: said Joe Biden.

China doesn’t worry me economically.” Joe Biden said this, underlining that American supply chain policies “are not intended to harm Beijing”.

“I know Trump, I know him well and the dangers he represents for democracy. I can beat him”. Joe Biden said this when answering a question about his re-nomination. “I have a job to finish”, reiterated the American president, recalling that “I have inherited a country that had lost its credibility in the world and with an enormous public debt”. As for his age, he joked, saying he was “so old he can’t even tell numbers”.

