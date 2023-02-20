US President Joe Biden arrived in Warsaw after a historic visit to Kiev.

(by correspondent Anna Lisa Rapanà)

Alarm sirens sounded in Kiev at the end of the morning, while Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky cross the square in front of the monastery of San Michelein the heart of the Ukrainian capital.

The President of the United States has just arrived in town for a surprise visit that has taken everyone by surprise. And it is precisely those sirens that stop the historic moment, recalling that under a blue sky and an almost warm late winter sun, Biden has come to embrace the leader of a country at war. The commander in chief came to reiterate the “unwavering” support of the United States, “to reaffirm our firm commitment to democracy, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

To confirm that America will remain at Kiev’s side “for as long as it takes”, just on the eve of the anniversary of the Russian aggression, February 24, 2022. A highly symbolic event, as well as the symbolic image of this a historic day will remain the embrace between Biden and Zelensky in front of a wall of faces: hundreds and hundreds of photographs, of men and women, the Ukrainians who have died in battle since 2014. This day also marks the ninth anniversary of the Maidan revolution and commemorates the day dedicated to the “heroes”, victims of the repression of that revolt.

The emotion of the two leaders is palpable during the walk in the center of Kiev. Then, at the Mariinskyi Palace, Biden announces a new half-billion-dollar aid package: It will include more military equipment, including artillery ammunition, more Javelins and howitzers. He reveals that with Zelensky they talked about “long-range weapons and weapons that could still be supplied to Ukraine”. But above all, he praises the heroism and courage of the Ukrainians, recalling that phone call with Zelensky a year ago, when Russian forces were besieging Kiev and all seemed lost: “You told me you could hear the explosions in the background. I will never forget it. I I asked: what can I do? And you answered me: gather the leaders to support Ukraine, ask them to support Ukraine. One year later, Kiev resists, democracy resists, and the world resists with you. Putin thought that l ‘Ukraine was weak and that the West was divided.

He thought he could get the better of us. But he was very wrong and now he is failing”. Volodymyr Zelensky’s face reads awareness of the scale of the moment: “This visit brings us closer to victory,” he says, “it is the most important visit in the entire history of relations between Ukraine and the United States“. His results “will be seen on the battlefield”, he adds, “we hope that this year 2023 will become a year of victory”. Zelensky strongly wanted this moment: Kiev had been asking for a visit by Biden, according to Ukrainian government sources, was prepared in a short time, about a week, in the strictest confidence, through the channels of the president’s closest collaborators, his chief of staff Andriy Yermak, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Washington has thought of the rest on its side to reduce the risk to a “manageable” level.

A “historic and unprecedented in modern times” mission, but also “risky”, underlined the US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, revealing that the Russians were warned only a few hours before to avoid “accidents” that could lead to a direct confrontation between the two nuclear powers. However, it was worth it, if due to its symbolic strength there are already those who compare this visit to that of Jfk to the Berlin Wall in 1961, in the midst of the crisis with the then Soviet Union.

Then there is the value of that pressing for a road towards peace – not officially confirmed but taken for granted by many at this point – if it is true, as indeed Sullivan reported again, that the two leaders in conversation faced the theme of “the coming months of war, of what Ukraine needs to defend itself”, but also of the process “towards a just and lasting peace”.

The calendar for the next few days establishes the importance of Biden’s mission even better: in the next few hours there will be the awaited speech by Vladimir Putin before Parliament on what Moscow defines as a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine, while the US leader , soon after, will address the whole world from the castle in Warsaw. Expectations are also growing for China‘s mediation efforts: tomorrow Beijing’s envoy Wang Yi will appear at the Kremlin to talk about the peace plan developed by Xi Jinping, and the Chinese president himself will speak on the occasion of the first anniversary of the conflict. The all-clear in Kiev comes just as the joint press conference of Biden and Zelensky ends, an hour and a half in all. Shortly thereafter the president of the United States leaves the capital. There was less than six hours left, the trace left in history could however be indelible. While in the ‘alley of the brave’ in Kiev there is a plaque engraved with the name of the American president together with the start date of the Russian invasion and today’s date.

First lady Olena Zelenska also welcomed US President Joe Biden on his surprise visit to Kiev.

