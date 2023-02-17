World by Marco Valsania But the President is open to dialogue with Xi Jinping. To the country: the other three flying objects destroyed were probably for research or recreation.

Joe Biden, in his first extensive statements to the nation on the crisis of spy balloons and mysterious flying objects in the American skies, said that the last three “unidentified flying objects” shot down in all probability were not part of espionage or surveillance activities foreign. A stance that seemed to want to reassure the population, even if it raised suspicions of disproportionate reactions from the administration in at least some of the recent episodes.

Different for Biden the shooting down of the first balloon discovered, a large Chinese spy airship in the assessment of the White House. “I don’t apologize,” he said referring to the destruction of the Chinese balloon. In a potential sign of a willingness to avoid excessive escalation of tensions, he nevertheless added that he was ready to reopen lines of communication with Beijing, including a talks with Xi Jinping as soon as possible, and that he did not want a “new Cold War”.

“Rest assured – he said – If any object presents a threat to the safety of the American population, I will have it shot down,” Biden said. The three objects discovered after Beijing’s first spy balloon were eliminated for “reasons of caution”, linked to possible risks to civilian air traffic.

Biden also announced new security and prevention initiatives in the face of the so-called “balloon crisis”: he said that new “protocols” will be launched to identify and catalog objects. And that domestic regulations will be updated as Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushes for new global talks on safety issues posed by balloons and the need for new global regulations.

Speaking from the White House, the President minimized the specter of a generalized new threat posed by objects in the US skies. “Nothing suggests” that the last three discovered and destroyed are related to Chinese or other nations’ spy programs, he said of the other three objects discovered and destroyed. Probably, he added, citing the judgment of US intelligence, they were linked to private research uses, by companies or institutes, or recreational ones ”. Biden also said the findings aren’t an indication of sudden increases in the number of such objects in the skies, though she said teams of analysts are still “examining” them thoroughly.

The shooting down of the first object, the large Chinese spy balloon, instead wanted to send a clear message against any violation of US airspace and territorial sovereignty. However, Biden also explicitly handed over an olive branch. “We don’t want a conflict with China, but competition” managed “responsibly”. And he hoped to be able to speak with Chinese leader Xi soon after bilateral contacts effectively froze in the shadow of the spy balloon.

The President’s speech was presented as the “response to the recent aerial objects”. Its genesis reveals the mixture of tensions and confusion around the phenomenon. It came after US authorities, intelligence and the FBI recovered significant physical remains of the Chinese spy balloon shot down as it flew over the United States and its onboard surveillance technology, an episode that was followed by the destruction of three other unidentified flying objects of obscure origin that appear smaller and less threatening but which the White House feared would interfere with civilian flights. Administration officials later indicated that the three items were likely commercial and for “benign” purposes. On the Chinese balloon, the question is whether the route through the US was planned by the Chinese armed forces or was it involuntary.

In the face of the sudden alarm over the safety of the skies, numerous members of Congress nevertheless invoked the need for his explanations to the country of what happened. The Republican opposition has attacked his response so far as too weak. In quick succession, Biden accused Beijing of violating US airspace and of having created a vast espionage program from the skies with sophisticated balloons. Secretary of State Antony Blinken immediately canceled a visit to Beijing and some Chinese companies specifically linked to military aeronautics and aerospace programs were banned. The Pentagon has also recalibrated radars and strengthened systems to better detect and track balloons and the like.

The American moves have sparked Chinese responses, raising the temperature between the two powers. China called the American reaction “hysterical” and unfounded and reserved the decision to take “countermeasures”. He denounced that even Washington would have violated Chinese airspace with spy balloons at least ten times from 2022 to today, a fact denied by the White House. In the last few hours it has triggered new sanctions against two major US defense companies, Lockheed and Raytheon, officially for their arms supplies to Taiwan.

marco valsania Journalist

