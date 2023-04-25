Biden is running again for the presidency of the United States: “Let’s finish the job” – breaking latest news

The video begins with images of the assault on the Capitol by Donald Trump’s supporters, and with those of the protests taken after the Supreme Court canceled the Roe vs. Wade ruling on June 24, 2022, which guaranteed the right to abortion to all the women of the country. “Freedom. Personal freedom, this is the core value of who we are, as Americans,” Biden says. “My first term job was to fight for our democracy, to guarantee our rights, to make sure that everyone is treated fairly in this country. But the MAGA extremists (Make America Great Again, Trump’s slogan, ndr) are trying to assault these basic freedoms. Four years ago I said that we are in the midst of a battle for the soul of America: and it is still true today. The question before us is clear: whether in the next few years we will have more or less freedom, more or less rights. That’s why I’m running again, because this is our moment to fight. Let’s finish this job, I know we can (“we can”, a reference to the motto of Barack Obama’s electoral campaign, of which Biden was deputy for two terms). There’s nothing we can’t do if we’re united.”

Biden, at 80, is already the oldest president the United States has ever had.

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT NEW YORK — Joe Biden is running again. The president of the United States announced with a video his intention to run again in 2024, in search of a second term. “Let’s finish this job,” he said in the video, which also immediately dispels doubts about who will be alongside him as deputy: the current number 2 in the White House, Kamala Harris.

Four years (exactly) later

The announcement arrives at exactly four years after the first (published on April 25, 2019), in which Biden – a methodical man who loves traditions – explained that “America is an idea”.

Last April 15, he landed at 2.26 in the morning in Delaware, returning from a trip to Ireland, the land of his ancestors where he was greeted like a hero, which “reinforced” his “optimism about what is possible achieve», Biden was expected by a video maker in his Rehoboth Beach Delaware beach house. That’s where she shot some of the new footage announcing her run.

Today, Biden will speak about his plan for the economy at North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference in Washington, which brings together numerous national and state unions: this choice also recalls 2020, underlines the Washington Postas after the video Biden spoke at the headquarters of the largest union, the Teamsters, in Pittsburgh.

Last week, Joe and Jill Biden met with advisers to define the details of the campaign launch. Among these the nomination of communication Manager: the media says it should be about Julie Chavez Rodriguezcurrently director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, and granddaughter of Mexican-American union leader Cesar Chavez who campaigned for humane treatment and safer working conditions for farm workers.

The announcement will change little in the short term: in May Biden is expected for the G7 in Japan and for the Quad summit in Australia, and upon his return he will find himself facing the problem of the debt ceiling with the Republicans in the House.

The launch of Biden’s new White House race also coincides with the start of another trial against Donald Trumpaccused of rape by the writer Jean Carroll.

The doubts of the Democrats

Biden is emerged well from the midterm elections, but at 80 he is the oldest president in American history. He is viewed by many Democratic voters with ambivalence: on the one hand he is «the man who saved the country from Donald Trump but on the other he is an elderly man with an uncertain future», writes the Washington Post. On the one hand among the Democrats approval for his job remains different, on the other hand there is not a huge desire to see him run again.

In a February survey by Washington Post e Abc News, 16% of Democrats said they were enthusiastic about his possible re-nomination, while 57% said they would not be enthusiastic but “satisfied”. Among Democrats and dem-leaning independents, 58% say they would prefer another candidate. But many remain to think that Biden is still the best figure to beat Trump todaywho is only four years younger anyway.

Several in the party – for example David Axelrod, who was Obama’s electoral campaign manager – said in the past few hours that there was no longer any reason to wait any longer. Especially for a question of money. The campaign will cost around $2 billion. One of the fundamental aspects is to get the fundraising started, and therefore telephone calls have already been made to a hundred of the party’s major donors to arrange a meeting between them and the president on Friday evening and the organization has begun for the launch of the websitealso intended for collection.