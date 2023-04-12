After the bombs in Derry, Joe Biden lands in Northern Ireland. The President of the United States will arrive this evening in Belfast at 21.30 (22.30 Italian time). British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will welcome him at the airport.

The US president will stay on the Emerald Isle for four days. The occasion is the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement which in 1998 put an end to the clashes between Catholic-Republicans determined to reunite Northern Ireland in Dublin and Protestant-unionists faithful in London. Clashes that flared up again on Bloody Sunday 30 January 1972 when British paratroopers fired on the crowd at a demonstration in Derry and opening a season of violence that left 1,600 dead. A wound in history that someone tried to reopen on Easter Monday by throwing Molotov cocktails and burning police cars during a demonstration in Derry.

However, the new tensions have not changed Biden’s program, which in Belfast this evening will stay in a hotel in the historic center, protected by three hundred policemen. Tomorrow morning he will attend the ‘Agreement 25’ conference at the University of Ulster and inaugurate the new campus. Then he will meet local authorities and representatives of business associations. According to the British newspapers, the announcement of new American investments in Northern Ireland is expected. And also the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Sunak should in turn announce interventions to support the economy in Ulster.

In the afternoon Biden will leave for Dublin to meet with the President of the Republic of Ireland Michael Higgins. You will then participate in a gala evening in Dublin Castle.

The head of the White House will see Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Thursday and then deliver a speech to the Oireachtas, as independent Ireland’s parliament is called in Gaelic. The deputies of the Dáil, the lower house, and of the Seanad, the senate, will meet in joint session. Joe Biden will thus become the fourth US president to address the Oireachtas, after John Fitzgerald Kennedy in 1963, Ronald Reagan in 1984 and Bill Clinton in 1995.

On April 14, the US president will visit the ancestors’ homelands, counties Louth and Mayo. With the famine of 1848, Biden’s maternal great-grandfather emigrated to America. In those years a million people left Ireland to escape starvation. So much so that today it is estimated that one in ten Americans has roots in the Emerald Isle. In Ballina Joe Biden will give a public speech outside the cathedral of Saint Muredach and will return to the US in the evening.

No meeting with King Charles III is planned during the trip. Biden will not even go to the coronation of the new monarch on May 6 in London. No explanation was given regarding the absence. Representing the White House will be his wife, Jill Biden. The US president was instead present at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, on 19 September, also in London.