Biden to Meloni: "You could have told me you were coming with your daughter". And he comments: "The family is everything"
Just a joke, but revealing of the good atmosphere between Giorgia Meloni e Joe Biden. During the one-hour interview in the Oval Office, the Prime Minister told the President of the United States that she had reached Washington with her daughter Geneva. At that point Biden exclaimed: “You could have told me! Let’s bring her right away.” Organizing a tour of the White House at the last minute, however, would have been complicated from a protocol point of view, and so we had to give up. But the tenant of the White House did not fail to comment: “My father always told me that the family is everything: in the family everything begins, in the family everything is built, in the family everything ends”.

Joe Biden confirmed today his determination to “continue to build on the strong relationship between the United States and Italy” in a message on Twitter accompanied by a video of the cordial meeting with Giorgia Meloni.

