Biden-Xi, evidence of a thaw but there is a clash over Taiwan and US sanctions

“We have made some important progress, the talks were very constructive and productive”: this is how Joe Biden summarized in his press conference the 4 hours of face-to-face meeting with Xi Jinping in a scenic residence on the outskirts of San Francisco, the first after a year in which relations between the two countries had slipped to their lowest point. The goal was to start the thaw. To “understand each other clearly and ensure that competition does not lead to conflict”, as Biden explained after the handshake. And to “overcome the differences” in a world “large enough for the coexistence and success of China and the United States“, which “cannot turn their backs”, much less against the backdrop of a global economy “in recovery but with a slow momentum, weighed down by protectionism”, as Xi Jinping echoed, stating that he believes in a “promising future” of US-China relations. But if the dialogue has resumed, several issues and tensions remain: from Taiwan to economic relations, undermined for China by US sanctions and limitations on hi-tech exports and for Washington by the lack of equal competitive conditions.

Relations between China and the US will continue to expand: “I believe that once the door to bilateral relations is opened, it will never be closed again”, said President Xi Jinping, speaking in San Francisco at the gala dinner of the US-China business community, held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit. “We must not create obstacles of various kinds or chilling effects”, added Xi to the audience of around 400 leading figures from the world of Corporate America and academics, including the number one of Apple Tim Cook and Pfizer Albert Bourla, a few hours later the summit with President Joe Biden.

Furthermore, with a diplomatically inappropriate response at this moment, Biden once again publicly defined Xi as a “dictator”, in the sense – he attempted to nuance – that he is at the helm of a “communist” country. And he said he had raised his concerns about China’s human rights abuses, including those in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong. The most important result, however, is the restoration of communications at the highest level, with a direct line between the two leaders in case of crisis, as Biden announced in his rare press conference after the summit, the third this year. The military hotline has also been re-established, canceled by Beijing after the controversial visit of the then speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in 2022. Also agreed with Xi for a Chinese crackdown against the production and export of the chemical precursors of Fentanyl, the opioid low-cost synthetic that claims tens of thousands of victims every year in the USA. The commitment to cooperate on the climate was also confirmed, although Biden asked Beijing to do more. He also intended to discuss artificial intelligence. Wall against wall instead on Taiwan. Biden said he reiterated America’s one-China policy but made it clear to Xi that the US expects China not to interfere in Taiwan’s elections, underlining the importance of cross-strait peace and stability. island. But the Beijing leader, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, warned that the United States should “take concrete actions to honor its commitment not to support Taiwan’s independence, stop arming it and support the peaceful reunification of China”, a goal he defined as “unstoppable”.

The message is that Taiwan will return home sooner or later, by hook or by crook. Another sore point raised by Xi is American actions “in matters of export control, investment verification and unilateral sanctions which seriously damage China’s legitimate interests”. The request is that they be removed “so as to provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese companies”. But Biden also lamented the lack of a level playing field in economic competition, warning that the treatment of intellectual property discourages investment. In the press conference, Xi’s response to his request to contribute to de-escalation both in the Middle East (in particular by putting pressure on Iran not to widen the conflict) and in Ukraine (in this case the pressure requested is also on North Korea): the Chinese leader remains Putin’s main political ally and has embraced the Palestinian cause. Biden instead reiterated his support for Israel, while recalling the obligation to act with caution so as not to harm civilians and the two-state solution.

