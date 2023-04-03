Home Health Big Brother Vip 7, the final tonight: competitors, what happened in recent months, everything you need to know
Health

Big Brother Vip 7, the final tonight: competitors, what happened in recent months, everything you need to know

by admin
Big Brother Vip 7, the final tonight: competitors, what happened in recent months, everything you need to know

Six and a half months, 197 days: the 2022-2023 edition of Big Brother Vip lasted a long time, which will close tonight in prime time on Canale 5. The public will elect the winner from the six competitors who managed to detach the ticket for the final of the longest edition ever of Big Brother, VIP and NIP version (the previous ones: Big Brother 11 and Big Brother Vip 6). Waiting to follow the latest episode of the reality show live, as always conducted by Alfonso Signorini (in the studio also the commentators Orietta Berti and Sonia Bruganelli and the social correspondent Giulia Salemi) here is everything you need to know about the finalists, without forget a review of the highlights of the show, from the beginning (September 19, 2022) to the present.

April 3, 2023 | 06:53

(©) breaking latest news

See also  Pelé, the photo of his daughter on social networks in the hospital: "Another night together"

You may also like

War Ukraine Russia. Wagner: ‘Bakhmut is ours’. Kiev:...

Digital, nursery schools, High Speed ​​and Health: what...

7,000 people on post-vac ambulance waiting list

Stock exchanges, Tokyo starts the week on the...

Inter on De Zerbi, but dreams of the...

first tests also at the San Raffaele in...

Crazy heart, a new cure from oncological radiotherapy

This is how grandma’s classic is prepared!

“The exam is not urgent.” Fifty years old...

Recipe “Brioche with rabbit, lardo foam and lamb’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy