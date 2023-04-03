Six and a half months, 197 days: the 2022-2023 edition of Big Brother Vip lasted a long time, which will close tonight in prime time on Canale 5. The public will elect the winner from the six competitors who managed to detach the ticket for the final of the longest edition ever of Big Brother, VIP and NIP version (the previous ones: Big Brother 11 and Big Brother Vip 6). Waiting to follow the latest episode of the reality show live, as always conducted by Alfonso Signorini (in the studio also the commentators Orietta Berti and Sonia Bruganelli and the social correspondent Giulia Salemi) here is everything you need to know about the finalists, without forget a review of the highlights of the show, from the beginning (September 19, 2022) to the present.