“Big Brother Vip”, Daniele Dal Moro and Oriana Marzoli together in the same gym?



Instagram After “Big Brother Vip”, Daniele Dal Moro and Oriana Marzoli drove the followers crazy with their continuous push and pull. A few days after the storm, which seemed to have swept away what remained of the Orieles, the Venezuelan returned to Verona. The most attentive fans have in fact noticed that both have published the workouts in the same gym on social networks. Backfire in sight?

The detail of the man in shorts Oriana would then have returned to Verona, probably to clarify things with Daniele. For now, those directly concerned have not confirmed anything, but on Instagram the two have immortalized glimpses of the same gym and also a man in red shorts (probably another customer) who wanders in the background of both stories.

The shadow of another woman Less than a week ago, Marzoli had announced in tears that she had broken up with Dal Moro, after some followers had pointed out to her that her boyfriend had shown virtual interest in another girl. “Baby, ask Daniele for an explanation because he has just started following this girl and has liked her posts old enough (probably to get noticed)”, they had suggested. A few hours later the boy, after unfollowing her, had vented: “As always because of you, Oriana has already started to stress the soul. Not because I have something to hide… stupid me! But I assure you that since me you will have nothing left. The truth is that this place is and always will be the evil of couples”.

Daniele's accusations: "She behaves like a girl" Dal Moro then explained to his Twitter fans the reason for the breakup: "We quarreled because she says I don't expose myself on social media. When she has something wrong, she takes the photos, then puts them back. I told her 'if you do this as if you were 16, I don't take pictures with you anymore". Filming myself when I'm with my girlfriend is not in my style. I'm very reserved, I usually post photos at the gym and little else". After some events in Versilia, however, Oriana returned to Veneto. Will they open a new chapter in their love story together?

