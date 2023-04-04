April 04, 202301:57

official site The winner Of “Big Brother VIP” And Nikita Pelizon. The influencer triumphed in the seventh edition of the Canale 5 reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini beating at ballot finale Oriana Marzoli. Third place for Alberto De Pisis. During the evening, Milena Miconi, Micol Incorvaia, Giaele De Donà and Edoardo Tavassi were first eliminated in four separate televoting.

The final of “Big Brother Vip” begins with Alfonso Signorini who enters the house and, while the Vipponi are all frozen, he dedicates a thought to each of them and leaves before they are released. After which the competitors are invited into the courtyard where they are shown a video that summarizes their journey inside the house.

The twists of the week Even in the last few days there have been poisons inside the House. From the confessional all the finalists expressed their opinions on who deserved to win and who didn’t. Meanwhile, the first televoting is closed to find out who will be the sixth finalist.

The sixth finalist Alberto and Milena are made to shrug their shoulders to the led to listen to the verdict of the televoting. Between Alberto and Milena it is the latter who has to leave, and De Pisis is the sixth finalist.

Pyramid game The finalists must choose from the pyramids on the table. Tavassi draws a red and discards it, Alberto draws a gold and is the first to go to televoting and can choose who to challenge and he names Giaele. The two of them then go into the living room while the four remaining continue fishing. Nikita draws a red as does Oriana while Micol finds the gold and decides to challenge Nikita to televoting. The third couple in televoting thus remains the one between Oriana and Tavassi.

Nikita against Micol, the first televoting challenge The first to challenge each other are Nikita and Micol. Televoting is open Signorini calls Nikita in the confessional in the courtyard. Here you receive Onestini’s good luck and you find a red ribbon that you must follow. Entered the aquarium from where the authors observe the competitors, she finds photos of her as a child. At the end of the journey she finds on her pillow her rhythmic gymnastics ribbon from when she was a child. She then clicks the freeze. And her parents, Sabrina and Mauro enter and congratulate her. Once she is freed, her brothers Jessica and Raffaele also enter. She then it’s Micol’s turn. She meets her sister Clizia who can be seen through the LED in the living room. But it’s not over for her. She is frozen in the courtyard and shown photos of her with her brother who then enters the courtyard. But she’s not finished, her father also arrives. And the three indulge in an enthusiastic embrace, later joined by Clizia. To complete the picture he is called Tavassi, “to get to know the new brother-in-law”.

The second televoting of the evening It’s time to find out who continues and who gets eliminated. Between Nikita and Micol it is Pelizon who goes ahead while Incorvaia greets everyone and abandons the dispute.

The challenge between Oriana and Tavassi After an incursion by Orietta Berti into the House to sing “Mille” the televoting of the second challenge is opened. The first surprise is for Edoardo, who can meet his brothers on the catwalk. After the meeting Tavassi goes back to the living room where no one is there anymore. Another surprise is coming for him: the freeze is triggered and his father enters. Edoardo listens to him crying profusely and when he is released the liberating embrace takes place. Then it’s Oriana’s turn, called to the catwalk where he finds a car waiting for her. Where will he take her? At the entrance to the studio where he dances “Las Divinas” with a group of dancers. Then she is joined by her mother.

The verdict of the third televoting It’s time to find out who has to leave the program. Alfonso opens the envelope and reads the verdict: Oriana flies towards the final and Tavassi has to go out.

The challenge between Alberto and Giaele The new comparison opens. The surprise for Giaele is her husband Brad, who arrived from Los Angeles. Alfonso, however, wants to play a joke on the girl. He asks her to go to the catwalk where she is shown a video of her husband who he says has failed to be present. Giaele ideally sends him a message saying that the decision to marry him was the best of her life, but when she turns around she sees him behind her. The last special surprises are those for Alberto. The boy is brought out onto the catwalk and silhouettes are shown in the LED. They are those of his best friends who have come to give him a hug. Then Signorini invites him to try his hand at the role of conductor, what she has always dreamed of doing, introducing … her mother Manuela.

The verdict of the third challenge The envelope with the result of the televoting arrives. The public has decided, in the duel between Alberto and Giaele, that it is … Giaele who has to leave the house of Big Brother Vip! Alberto continues towards the final. Flash televoting is thus launched to choose the winner between Oriana, Alberto and Nikita. At the end of this televoting the least voted will be eliminated and the two remaining in the race will play for victory. A few minutes and the result arrives: Alberto is the third classified, the victory goes to Nikita and Oriana.

The house is closed The two finalists, Nikita and Oriana, go into the garden and together push the lever that turns off the lights in the house. After that they go to Signorini’s studio for the announcement of the winner. As they leave, the two girls cross the entire house, saying goodbye for the last time to the environments that have seen them as protagonists for more than seven months.

The announcement of the winner After the thanks from the Signorini, the two girls enter the studio and the winner of this seventh edition of Big Brother Vip is proclaimed: it is Nikita Pelizon!

