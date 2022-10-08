One of Big Brother’s Vippons has decided to open up with his fellow adventurers and tell about his illness. In fact, he has been living with this problem for a long time and has the organ of an elder. Let’s find out who he is and what he said …

Everything is happening at this year’s Big Brother Vip. After numerous controversies and Marco Bellavia’s misunderstood depression, another of this year’s contestants talked about his problems personal, opening his heart to his companions. In fact, it seems that this Vippone is living with a bad disease that he only recently discovered existed, when some health problems had made him lose about 13 kilos.

It appears this competitor has an autoimmune disease and the organ of an elder. Here is what was said during one of the live shows by this competitor …

The autoimmune disease of one of the competitors

The Vippone who talked about his health problems is Antonio Spinalbese. Belen’s ex has an autoimmune pancreatic disease which leads to a lot of health problems. He recently found out about his illness. During an episode of the Storie Italiane show he said: “I succeeded thanks to doctors to find a healthy life, which I already had, but which I have improved. I have an old man’s pancreas. At first I couldn’t hire anything. I was fasting, fed via drip, so as not to tire the pancreas. Then, slowly, I integrated other foods, such as carbohydrates. Now I have managed to get to a state where I live normally”.

He seems to have found the strength to fight and resist thanks to his beloved little girl Luna Marì. The former hairdresser has in fact admitted: “I continue to breathe thanks to my daughter. I really feel myself in a movie many times. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done and I have to thank her every day because she teaches me so much. I like myself thanks to her, I’m really so happy. You made me understand that everything else is superficial ”.

The love story with Belen Rodriguez

Antonino Spinalbese had a short but intense love affair with Belen Rodriguez. The two have been together for about a year and have had one together beautiful little girlLuna, born last August.

On the former partner he had declared: “Belen is the design of my life that I have succeeded best”. It seems that the former hairdresser had a love at first sight for the Argentine showgirl and in fact he said: “The first sign I had when, after being with her for a few days in Ibiza, I had to go back because I couldn’t stay away from her. And then, one day, I was thinking about this so much that I got distracted and left the car open and the lights on. So I called my older sister to tell her that I was in love, and she said ‘But what are you made of?’ and she threw my phone down ”.

Now, however, their story is over and Antonino is ready to fall in love again…