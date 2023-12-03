Home » Big Brother: who is nominated on December 2 – Big Brother
Health

Big Brother: who is nominated on December 2 – Big Brother

by admin
Big Brother: who is nominated on December 2 – Big Brother

NOMINATION

Big Brother, the nominations for December 2nd

At the end of the twenty-third episode of the reality show, broadcast on Saturday 2 December in prime time on Canale 5, six contestants end up in the televoting

The twenty-third episode of Big Brotherbroadcast on Saturday 2 December in prime time on Channel 5ended with the usual nominationwhich this time they see via televoting six competitors.

After the public’s choice to reward with the immunity Beatrice Luzzi and Vittorio Menozzi, the favorites of Cesara Buonamici I am Massimiliano Varrese and Fiordaliso.

Con Anita Olivieri already at risk of elimination for a disciplinary action of Big Brother, the nominations of the contestants fall to Grecia Colmenares, Giuseppe Garibaldi, Rosy Chin, Paolo Masella, Perla Vatiero and Alex Schwazer.

Now the public will decide who to save from the risk of definitive elimination.

ALL THE LATEST NEWS ON MEDIASET INFINITY MAGAZINE

WATCH OTHER VIDEOS

03 December 2023

See also  Few people know but having breakfast with these foods helps fight cholesterol

You may also like

Coq au Vin with red wine | >...

>>>ANSA/ Bueti (Sissa), female quotas to change the...

New killer bacterium, the alarm launched by the...

Colombia raised several issues at the WTO Ministerial...

Gender Disparities in Medicine: Breaking Barriers and Building...

Rheumatoid arthritis, heart attack and stroke: the six...

Screening for breast cancer prevention at Avimecc Modica

Intermittent claudication: When leg pain indicates a hidden...

War Ukraine Russia. Zelensky visits Istanbul. Risk of...

what is the mini-curve, how does it work

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy