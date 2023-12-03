Big Brother: who is nominated on December 2 – Big Brother

NOMINATION

Big Brother, the nominations for December 2nd

At the end of the twenty-third episode of the reality show, broadcast on Saturday 2 December in prime time on Canale 5, six contestants end up in the televoting



The twenty-third episode of Big Brotherbroadcast on Saturday 2 December in prime time on Channel 5ended with the usual nominationwhich this time they see via televoting six competitors.

After the public’s choice to reward with the immunity Beatrice Luzzi and Vittorio Menozzi, the favorites of Cesara Buonamici I am Massimiliano Varrese and Fiordaliso.

Con Anita Olivieri already at risk of elimination for a disciplinary action of Big Brother, the nominations of the contestants fall to Grecia Colmenares, Giuseppe Garibaldi, Rosy Chin, Paolo Masella, Perla Vatiero and Alex Schwazer.

Now the public will decide who to save from the risk of definitive elimination.

