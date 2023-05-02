BIG DAY OF ACTION ON MAY 7TH IN BERLIN’S LUSTGARTEN: SETTING A SIGN AGAINST CANCER – SUPPORTED BY GERMANY’S HAIRDRESSER COMMUNITY

Berlin – On May 7th, 2023, the German Foundation for Ovarian Cancer, together with the Association of Gynecological Cancers Germany eV, the Forum Gyn Oncologie and the network of borderless hairdressers, will enter into a special cooperation: “Hairdressers against cancer – let’s talk about ovarian cancer” is the motto of World Ovarian Cancer Day (WET) 2023.

Since 2016, the German Ovarian Cancer Foundation has been organizing the global action day WET for Germany every year to draw attention to the life-threatening and still relatively unknown cancer and to break the taboo on it. The WET is supported by various national and international organizations as well as Germany-wide experts from research and therapy. The WET always has a special motto in order to reach a broad public and to promote dialogue between healthy and sick people.

The “Cooking against ovarian cancer” campaign, for example, was carried out last year with various well-known chefs and received a great deal of media attention. In 2023, World Ovarian Cancer Day will be organized in cooperation with hairdressers! Under the motto “Hairdressers against cancer – let’s talk about ovarian cancer!”, attention is drawn to the taboo cancer.

Hair loss and hair care during and after cancer treatment

A campaign has already started successfully in hairdressing studios nationwide, calling for people to talk, educate and support one another. Participating studios receive materials on the topic of ovarian cancer, call for donations and can take part in tutorials with experts themselves. Celebrities from the scene give the campaign a face. The joint campaign started at the beginning of January 2023 as part of the “Grenzenlos Haare” event in Düsseldorf. “Cancer affects us all, we thank the hairdressers for supporting us in breaking the taboo on ovarian cancer,” says Prof. Dr. Jalid Sehouli.

In addition, the campaign wants to be a mouthpiece for the experiences of patients, doctors and hairdressers on the subject of hair care during and after cancer therapy: How does chemotherapeutic drugs change hair? What special care does hair need after cancer treatment? How to deal with hair loss and cold? When are towels or a wig suitable? These and many other questions will be discussed during the campaign.

Together against cancer

“We want to change something in the hairdressing world and move from the fringes to the center of society. As a relevant part of society, we would like to make a contribution and do something against cancer here and now,” says Hussein Saleh, one of the initiators of the Grenzlos hairdressers, who are committed to “together, not against each other” in their industry. In addition to many players from the hairdressing industry, the Calligraphy Cut team and L’Oréal with stylists and hair replacement professionals will also be there.

Program: World Ovarian Cancer Day, Sunday, May 7th, 2023, Parade & Day of Action in Berlin

Patients and relatives, medical professionals, representatives from the hairdressing and styling industry and anyone interested are welcome to set an example and take part.

14 o’clock: Start of the colorful “Parade against ovarian cancer”, Rotes Rathaus, Rathaus Str. 1, 10178 Berlin

3pm – 4pm: Finale with hairdressing and replacement hair campaigns to join in, information stands and personal exchange, Berliner Dom, Am Lustgarten, 10178 Berlin

Awareness Week, Monday, 08.-13. May 2023, daily on YouTube

During the subsequent Awareness Week, daily video clips with information on cancer, side effect management, hair and skin will be published on the YouTube channel of the German Ovarian Cancer Foundation at:

Experts like Dr. Yael Adler (dermatologist and book author), Andrea Krull (patient representative and holder of the Federal Cross of Merit), Prof. Dr. Jalid Sehouli (Head of the Women’s Clinic CVK of the Charité Berlin and initiator of the World Ovarian Cancer Day) and Prof. Dr. Marion Kiechle (director of the women’s clinic at the Klinikum Rechts der Isar of the Technical University of Munich) will give interviews and statements.

Year-round campaign “Hairdressers against cancer”

Boundless hairdressers and the German Ovarian Cancer Foundation provide nationwide hairdressing studios with information about ovarian cancer and the campaign, thus making an important educational contribution to society. The hairdressing studios donate part of their income to the German Ovarian Cancer Foundation. Do you want to support us as a hairdressing studio and get involved with women with cancer? Become a “Salon of Hearts!” Registration and participation for hairdressing studios at:

www.friseure-gegen-krebs.de