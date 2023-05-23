Big legs that don’t lose weight? It could be lipedema, what it is and how to treat it

Are you tired of having thick legs and trying the impossible to lose weight? Maybe it could be lipedema: what it is and how it is possible to cure it.

Many women yearn to be able to lose excess fat – especially if accumulated on the legs – and to be able to have a toned and fit physique, but it is not always easy to achieve a satisfactory result.

As many will know, in fact, there are situations in which it seems impossible to succeed in this undertaking. And not even a balanced and personalized diet and lots of sport can satisfy a similar desire. What does all this depend on? Perhaps not everyone imagines it, but there is the possibility that in such cases it is not a ‘normal’ accumulation of fat, but another condition. Let’s talk about lipedema

Lipoedema: when fat deposits increase

Lipoedema is a characterized chronic benign pathology give one abnormal accumulation of fat subcutaneously on the legs and, sometimes, on the buttocks and abdominal area. The word comes from the Greek “lipo” which means fat and “oidema” which indicates a swelling or an increase in the volume of a tissue. It occurs almost exclusively in the female gender and generally affects about 11% of the population:

The causes of lipedema are not yet fully understood. However, it is believed that it may be due to hormonal, hereditary or lifestyle changesaffecting the lymphatic vessels and the immune system and this leads to an altered distribution of adipose tissue.

I main symptoms they consist of an increase in the volume of the legs, especially in the thighs and calves, which can occur both in puberty and post-pubertal age. The adipose clusters, often painful, are soft to the touch and well differentiated from the muscle tissue. Ankle edema also often appears.

Lipoedema makes weight loss difficult, as anticipated, even following a low-calorie diet or playing sports. Weight loss, in fact, mainly affects the upper part of the body, while the legs tend to remain enlarged. This happens because the adipose tissue present is not influenced by normal hormonal and metabolic mechanisms.

To diagnose lipedema you need a physical examination by your doctor, and in some cases an ultrasound or MRI may be helpful. There prevention mostly consists in taking supplements based on flavonoids and draining substances could be useful for reducing edema. It is also good to mainly resort to physiotherapy treatments such as lymphatic drainage massage. In some cases it may be indicated to carry out targeted liposuction to remove the bulkiest fatty deposits and avoid complications such as the onset of trophic ulcers.