Big or compact? Choice reveals your character

Do you prefer a compact car or a very bulky one? Your automotive preference says a lot about your personality.

When evaluating whether or not to buy a car, many aspects are taken into consideration. The first is obviously the economic one, given that each of us has a different budget available and possibility of purchase which vary according to the monthly expenses that already need to be faced or to the working earnings.

The second aspect that we usually evaluate concerns utility: what do we need the car for? Should we use it mainly in the city? Is it for long journeys? Do we need it for work? Or is it about a “representative” car? These two factors combine since on the one hand we will choose a sedan, a city car or an SUV according to our needs, on the other hand we will choose the model and make according to our possibilities.

The same goes for the choice of new and used, electric or combustion. Obviously, the ideal would be to buy an electric car that has just come out on the market, but given that the cost of these cars is exorbitant, many may be forced to opt for a second-hand and perhaps petrol-powered model.

Which car do you prefer? A compact or an SUV?

If you too are considering whether to change your car or add another one to your existing car fleet, these considerations will probably not be new to you and you will certainly have also faced the question of financing, which makes you aware of what are the possibilities that you have in your hands. However, today’s test serves to indicate which car you prefer in an absolute sense.

So empty your mind of all the considerations made in recent months and consider the car models on the market on a purely ideal level. What is the car that you like the most as a model? Do you prefer a sedan, a coupé, a spider, therefore a “traditional” car or are you too tempted by the idea of ​​taking an SUV, a crossover or a jeep as is fashionable now? We understand that there is a risk that you like both possibilities, but make a choice by indicating the first one that comes to mind: do you prefer a compact car or a voluminous one? Here’s what this choice says about you.

Compact car

Those who prefer compact cars are people who don’t care too much about appearances. You usually lend a lot focus instead on the substance and usefulness of things, focusing a lot on the details – even the smallest ones – because you want everything to work perfectly. Sometimes this perfectionism of yours makes you fall into excessive punctiliousness and this can be damaging above all for yourself, because you are unable to forgive yourself for a mistake and you are unable to postpone when something is not as you had assumed.

Big car

Those who prefer large and flashy cars, on the other hand, are usually one person who loves to be the center of attention, appear and receive the consideration of other people. You are subjects of sure charm, capable of having a big impact on others, with a magnetic character and personality, but you also know how to be very self-centered. The risk you run is precisely this, namely of failing to pay attention to the needs of those around you, including the people you love.