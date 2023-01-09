From 2021 to today, it has increased 12 times on Pinterest the search “cheap do-it-yourself home gym” and this year the search for a “daily stretching routine” also grew by 80%. If when the pandemic closed the gyms, training in the living room was the only possible option, even now that there are no restrictions, there are many people who prefer to keep fit at home with home fitness apps or under the guidance of personal trainers on line. This is also confirmed by a Samsung research according to which last year 46.6 percent of people who trained did so at home, with a very high percentage among women. Among the best-selling products on Subito.it, the tools for setting up a home fitness room are all the rage.



Bigfoot by Protek is a patented retractable furnishing system that fits into the counterframe, exploiting its internal space. It can hold a treadmill

But how much space is needed? It all depends on the activity carried out and the ideal would be to have a dedicated room, but in some cases even a corner of the living room could be enough: a well-ventilated space where you can spread out a shock-absorbing mat and be able to use small tools such as dumbbells and elastic bands .

“Muscle strengthening, toning, gentle gymnastics and stretching, for example, require little space and little equipment,” explain the Decathlon experts. «To have a treadmill or an exercise bike at home, 4 square meters are enough», they say.





Technogym Bench: over 200 types of exercises in a single location. Easy to move and compact, with different tools such as pairs of dumbbells and mat

An idea for a macro training area, on the other hand, is the Gym Space system by Scavolini which integrates bathroom and gym and revolves around the reinterpretation of the Swedish wall bars, used both as a base for applying additional sports equipment, such as benches, elastic bands and trx, and to fix the classic classic bathroom accessories, from the shelves to the mirror. In short, the only real obstacle may be laziness.

