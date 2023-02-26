How will he invest Big Pharma the conspicuous treasure derived from the sales of vaccines and antivirals during the coronavirus pandemic? This is the question that stands out in the columns of the newspaper “Milano Finanza”, with particular reference to the edition on newsstands on Saturday 25 February 2023. In fact, the article dedicated to the subject cites an analysis by McKinsey which shows how the 12 main companies biopharmaceuticals, at the end of 2022, had more than 290 billion dollars available to invest, almost double the amount available in pre-pandemic years.

Considering the convoluted patent issue, for which many of the leading drugs of each pharmaceutical company will lose their patent protection over the next few years, with an associated drop in revenues, “Milano Finanza” underlines that “executives of large companies such as Merck, Novartis and Pfizer are looking for promising new drugs to add to their portfolioswith the aim of fleshing out sales”. There is also space for new deals and partnerships useful for facing the years to come in the best possible way.

BIG PHARMA, HOW WILL THE COVID TREASURY BE INVESTED? WORKING ON ANTI-CANCER VACCINES

The oncology factor should not be forgotten, which “remains one of the biggest market opportunities for the pharmaceutical sectorwith drugs like Merck’s Keytruda seeing multi-billion dollar sales.”Gianpaolo Nodari, managing director of J. Lamarck, pointed out to the microphones of “Milano Finanza”.

However, large producers are also facing major challenges arising from the low yields of their research and patent expirations. In particular, observes the Milanese newspaper, “Merck faces a potential revenue slump in the face of the fact that its bestselling cancer treatment (the aforementioned Keytruda, ed)will lose its patent protection in the year 2028. But Merck and Moderna are examples of how Big Pharma is reacting to the end of the pandemic and the expiration of patents: the mRNA vaccine against melanoma they are testing was granted breakthrough therapy status by the FDA on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 and could soon become the first anti-cancer vaccine in the world”.

