Big Pharma: Fraud is the best way to do business

The Pfizer company has a great business history, best known for the fact that fraud could be an integral part of the company’s philosophy.

The history of the company provides countless examples for this assumption:

The last post mentioned here about the “Pfizer vaccination” refers to the approval study that Pfizer conducted for its “corona vaccination” and the results of which were to be kept secret by the FDA for the next 75 years. However, this was banned by an American court on the condition that the complete data be published within eight months.

And we’re talking about this study again today, which, according to a new publication, appears to have uncovered further fraud by Pfizer [1].

Anyone who lies once is not believed

It seems to be becoming increasingly clear why Pfizer and FDA wanted to keep their “approval study” in a safe for 75 years. Even when the first data was published, there was a tsunami of doubts about the accuracy of the data conveyed there, especially when it came to the question of effectiveness, as I described in the following article:

The effectiveness was supposed to be 95%, which the editors of the BMJ clearly doubted right from the start of these genetic engineering injections [2]. Fortunately, you can’t make fun of all “scientists” so much that they accept everything without being challenged.

Now it’s about the side effects, especially the mortality figures (death rates) of this “study”, which raised more than just questions.

There have been suspicions for a long time that significantly more deaths were observed in the verum group, i.e. those “vaccinated,” than in the “unvaccinated” people in the placebo group, who only received physiological saline solution as an injection.

Did Pfizer doctor data here too in order to achieve the class goal of “approval”?

The analysis by Michels et al. cited in footnote 1. was now able to show that many deaths that occurred during the course of the study were only reported by Pfizer after the data cut-off date, which was essentially the crucial point in time for assessing approval. Or in other words: The “emergency approval” was almost certainly pushed through with incomplete data, at least in the hope that no one would notice. Or in the overly optimistic assumption that the study will remain locked up for 75 years anyway.

Michels and colleagues’ analysis suggests that this fraud was carried out deliberately, as the deaths were known:

„In many of these 38 cases, the documentation provided in the CRF did not adequately support the diagnosis of cause of death or did not allow the possibility of a cardiovascular event to be excluded by autopsy.“

By the way: If you are interested in such information, then be sure to request my free practice newsletter “Independent. Naturally. Clear edge.” to:

38 deaths? Where are they come from?

This is what the mortality profile looks like over the entire observation period, which began on July 27, 2020 and ended on March 13, 2021. The data cut-off date for “emergency use authorization” was November 14, 2020, which, as the graphic below makes clear, left out a number of deaths:

The black bars show deaths among the “vaccinated”, the gray bars show deaths among the “unvaccinated”. The cross-striped bars are deaths that occurred after the study was unblinded. The black line shows the cumulative number of deaths under the gene injection, the dotted line shows those under placebo.

You can see here that a significant proportion of the deaths were only recorded after November 14th, i.e. the deadline. The relationship between the number of deaths is shown in another table that covers the entire period:

On the left is the data published by Pfizer/BioNTech for “emergency use approval”. The data on the right are interim reports on side effects for “home use”. This begs the question, why does the data on the left look a little better?

And the question arises, what did the data look like up to November 14, 2020, the deadline for data collection for “emergency approval”? Here is the answer:

Apparently there were four deaths in the placebo group and two deaths among the “vaccinated”, which of course clearly speaks for the gene injection, right? However, the interim report shows a picture that would have been difficult to justify approval, even an “emergency approval,”: five deaths in the placebo group and six deaths in the verum group.

In any case, these numbers make it clear that this “vaccination” does not protect against deaths, as is always so frantically claimed. Because why is the number of deaths in the verum group even higher than in the placebo group if the “vaccination” was also effective in this department?

The exact opposite is true, even according to Pfizer’s data profile and its study. As the curve in the graphic above shows, the two curves diverge significantly from week 21, with the curve of the “vaccinated” clearly exceeding that of the “unvaccinated”. This curve speaks very clearly against the use of these gene injections and very clearly in favor of the dangers of these products.

The authors’ conclusion

„Despite demonstrating the validity of the early warning signals and other adverse events reported during post-marketing of the mRNA vaccines, this novel vaccine platform has not been withdrawn from the market and has even been approved for use in children as young as 6 months of age. Doctors continue to be asked to recommend mRNA vaccines without ever having the opportunity to independently assess their safety and effectiveness. At the very least, now is the time to inform doctors and other medical professionals about the dangers of mRNA vaccines so that they can better advise their patients and help them weigh their personal risk against the risks when deciding to get vaccinated. This would put health care decisions back in the hands of individuals and their medical providers, where they belong.“

In my opinion, this work by Michels et al. It was quite clear that the requirements for approval were never met, which forced Pfizer to manipulate the data in such a way that they were able to produce a few results that smacked of effectiveness, namely 95 percent Effectiveness that was based only on relative risk reduction. There was nothing more. But that was obviously enough to spark a “vaccine hysteria” that is in no way justified by the study results. Fortunately, there was help here from the media, which used propaganda, half-truths and constant psychological influence on the population to conjure up a magic potion out of an ineffective and dangerous product.

By the way: If you are interested in such information, then be sure to request my free practice newsletter “Independent. Naturally. Clear edge.” to:

Sources:

[1] Michels-preprints202309.0131.v1-2.pdf

[2] Peter Doshi: Pfizer and Moderna’s “95% effective” vaccines—we need more details and the raw data – The BMJ

Post image: pixabay.com – qimono

This post was created on October 24th, 2023.

Share this: Facebook

X

