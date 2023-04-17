bigger and also in HF version with 240 HP”. And the Delta…

There are important news regarding the future Lancia Ypsilon, the first important car of the new course of the Turin house. Yesterday the CEO Luca Napolitano, presenting the extraordinary Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept, revealed some details about the Turin utility vehicle.

The new Lancia Ypsilon will be electric but it will not abandon heat enginesand also will be bigger compared to the current version. Another big news will be the HF version (in the photo above a render by the designer Andrea Bonamore), two letters that make the many Lancia enthusiasts dream around Italy and the world and which are associated with important engines and interesting powers.

“The new Ypsilon is finished – he explained yesterday Napolitano – And beautiful and is practically ready for launch. It will be a little bigger, 4 metres, hybrid and electric, it is aimed at a more transversal audience, it is more European and very modern“.

Ma When it will arrive the new baby of the Italian brand? Very little is missing since Napolitano has made it known that “it will arrive at the beginning of 2024 and will be joined in 2025 by the HF version, which will be 4 cm wider, lower, and will have 240 horsepower. A sportier model for enthusiasts, but not only“, added Lancia’s number one again.

There will then be room for a new second modela real flagship “which is really well advanced and will be called Gamma. Almost 4.70 meters long, electric only, elegant and very innovative indeed“. It will be a car that will aim to be international with “50% of volumes in Italy, 50% outside Italy“.

The CEO of the Turin house has not forgotten the most awaited, the new Lancia Delta. Napolitano had called it “The Delta that we all dream of”, and yesterday he added further hype by explaining: “The Delta was also shown to dealers”, coming in 2028.

“Ypsilon, Gamma and Delta three names chosen – explained Napolitano again – because at Lancia we love the history of the Greek alphabet which has characterized our beautiful cars of the past“, to then conclude: “We have set off to renovate all the Italian dealerships and are about to start work in Turin, Alessandria, Milan, Bergamo, Treviso, Rome and many other Italian cities. The first 30 Italian dealerships will be ready by the end of June. And they will become 100 by December”.

Meanwhile, as expected, yesterday Lancia unveiled the suo concept Pu+Ra HPE. It is a futuristic and highly technological prototype that the glorious Turin house has designed inspired by the its great past.

The references to Stratoslegendary coupé of the mid-70s are varied, starting with the rear, such as the round lights and the “grill” on the rear window. Even the front has strong references to the car that dominated rallies all over the world, long and pointed where the Lancia logo is proudly displayed.

“Lancia’s journey towards the future begins with the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept car – writes the company – inspired by the past. From the iconic round headlights, which refer to the legendary Stratos, to the horizontal lines which recall the famous Venetian sunshade structure of the Lancia Beta HPE from the 1970s. A perfect symbiosis between yesterday and today, between purity and radicalism, between innovation and emotion”.

The Lancia Pu+Ra HPE is obviously a car 100% electric with a range of more than 700 km and recharging times of just over 10 minutes, as well as energy consumption below 10 kWh/100 km.

“70% of the aesthetic surface is sustainable – explains the company again – the seats are made by reinterpreting Lancia cloth, the carpet is in natural fibre, the glass components of the car are in recycled material. The perfect synthesis of our idea of ​​the future”.

Innovation on the outside but inside of the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE is no less, given that on board we find “The innovative SALA system, autonomous driving and the elegant and minimal dashboard“, That “They make the interior space smart, welcoming and projected into the future, at the same time”. In short, a really interesting car that will dictate the future line of the brand, ready to enter the world of electric cars on foot through the models that have made history.