If you want to enlarge the pictures taken many years ago, or the pictures created by CG painting, you will definitely face the situation of reduced picture quality, poor resolution and blurry graininess. At this time, it is recommended to make good use of Bigjpg to take AI artificial intelligence picture enlargement online tool to let your photos Zoom in without distortion and improve resolution and image quality. Online tools that can be used without registration.





Use teaching:

Click the URL to go to the Bigjpg image enlargement online tool website. You can choose to drag or check the file to upload the image. In addition, there is also a stand-alone version of the software and the iOS / Android mobile App tool can be used together.

Information name: Bigjpg

Official website: https://bigjpg.com/tw

Mobile App:【iOS】【Android】

Software download:【Windows】【MacOSX】

Bigjpg free version supports up to 3000x3000px, 5M file capacity picture, paid version up to 50M, the actual effect can refer to the picture below to compare Before & After.

After selecting the picture, press “Start” to upload. At this time, you can check the picture type, magnification and reduction degree to ensure that the picture quality and resolution are improved. After there is no problem, press “OK”.

After the picture is enlarged, click the button to download the picture. The effect of the picture quality is also very good.

Overall, Bigjpg is a very convenient and easy-to-use image enlargement tool. It supports both online tools or stand-alone software and mobile apps, and there is no need to register and upload pictures, which is really good.