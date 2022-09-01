Home Health Bigjpg uses AI technology to enlarge pictures without distortion and improve resolution online tools | Springboard Club
Health

Bigjpg uses AI technology to enlarge pictures without distortion and improve resolution online tools | Springboard Club

by admin
Bigjpg uses AI technology to enlarge pictures without distortion and improve resolution online tools | Springboard Club

If you want to enlarge the pictures taken many years ago, or the pictures created by CG painting, you will definitely face the situation of reduced picture quality, poor resolution and blurry graininess. At this time, it is recommended to make good use of Bigjpg to take AI artificial intelligence picture enlargement online tool to let your photos Zoom in without distortion and improve resolution and image quality. Online tools that can be used without registration.

Use teaching:

Click the URL to go to the Bigjpg image enlargement online tool website. You can choose to drag or check the file to upload the image. In addition, there is also a stand-alone version of the software and the iOS / Android mobile App tool can be used together.

Information name: Bigjpg
Official website: https://bigjpg.com/tw
Mobile App:【iOS】【Android】
Software download:【Windows】【MacOSX】

Bigjpg uses AI technology to enlarge the picture without distortion and improve the resolution online tool

Bigjpg free version supports up to 3000x3000px, 5M file capacity picture, paid version up to 50M, the actual effect can refer to the picture below to compare Before & After.

Bigjpg uses AI technology to enlarge the picture without distortion and improve the resolution online tool

After selecting the picture, press “Start” to upload. At this time, you can check the picture type, magnification and reduction degree to ensure that the picture quality and resolution are improved. After there is no problem, press “OK”.

Bigjpg uses AI technology to enlarge the picture without distortion and improve the resolution online tool

Bigjpg uses AI technology to enlarge the picture without distortion and improve the resolution online tool

After the picture is enlarged, click the button to download the picture. The effect of the picture quality is also very good.

Bigjpg uses AI technology to enlarge the picture without distortion and improve the resolution online tool

Overall, Bigjpg is a very convenient and easy-to-use image enlargement tool. It supports both online tools or stand-alone software and mobile apps, and there is no need to register and upload pictures, which is really good.

See also  Double vaccine in autumn, there is the go-ahead from the Ministry of Health: that's for whom

You may also like

Covid, those who live near a green area...

Are you pressing for the release of the...

OPPO Band 2 official: larger display and advanced...

Four million elderly and frail: an emergency for...

Are you pressing for the release of the...

Doctors on the run – Sanità newspaper

REMEDi4ALL, the European strategy to reposition already approved...

Berlusconi, Calenda, Conte, Meloni and Salvini: we give...

How hard is it to grab dividends on...

health visits at risk?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy