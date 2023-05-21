Home » Bilingualism protects against cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s
Bilingualism protects against cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s

Communicating with two cultures and two different ways of seeing the world and, since words are not sounds but concepts, learning not one but two conceptions of the world. Here, in addition to favoring pleasant encounters and helping with work, bilingualism does this. Second a German study Published on Neurobiology of Aging it does much more: speaking two languages ​​(speaking them, not writing or studying them) protects against cognitive decline and dementia, but above all against memory loss, in older age.

