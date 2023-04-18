Home » Bill Gates invests in experimental anti-cancer and HIV treatments / 5 million for Smart Immune
Bill Gates invests in experimental anti-cancer and HIV treatments / 5 million for Smart Immune

The foundation on purpose humanitarian Of Bill Gates and his ex-wife, named Bill & Melissa Gates foundationchose to invest in Europedonating 5 million dollars to a French company that is developing therapy experimental vs cancer, HIV and other pathologies of the immune system. Based on what was reported by Financial Times it is a decision revolutionary compared to the usual line of investment carried out by Bill Gatesin fact the foundation had previously aimed at donations aimed at research to combat the infectious diseases in underdeveloped countries and to the administration of vaccines against malaria and poliomyelitis in Africa.

The biotech company Smart Immune based in Parissince 2013 carries out clinical studies and trials to implement cell-based therapy Cart-T, effective in curing different types of cancer of blood like the leukemiapathologies autoimmune and viruses such as HIV. This innovative system allows you to genetically modify cells taken from patients and then put them back into the body to fight the tumor and to restore the immune system after a chemotherapy invasive.

Bill Gates invests in Smart Immune, breakthrough new therapies for cancer and HIV

Marina Cavazzanathe co-founder of the company Smart Immune biotechnology said he was thrilled with this new donation made by Bill Gatesand that the investment funds received will allow it in the future development of life-saving therapies revolutionary. The clinical trials that already with will be implemented successin many cases they have succeeded in restoring the immune system in HIV-infected patients.

“As soon as i results will reach i levels expected, care based on cellule T will be made accessible to all, lowering costs thanks to foundation support in research”. For the researcher, the investment of Bill Gates represents a largeshow confidence in our work, the continued support of the Gates foundation is a clear signal that our Education they are going in right direction“.

