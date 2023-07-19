Billions, be embraced – health check

A good two years ago, gaps in information about vaccine procurement were already an issue here, when it came to liability regulations. There are now hundreds of lawsuits against the vaccine manufacturers, sometimes accompanied by rather dubious lawyers.

The costs of vaccines are currently on the agenda of the media. On Saturday, the FAZ asked: “What did the EU vaccination campaign cost?” The FAZ had to remain more or less guilty of answering: Neither the European Court of Auditors nor the MEPs have full insight into the contracts. The FAZ goes on to say that the European Court of Auditors estimated the costs in summer 2022 at 71 billion euros.

When such sums are in the room, confidentiality costs the trust of the citizens. All the more so when “von der Leyen apparently exchanged details of the orders with Pfizer boss Albert Bourla via text message,” according to the FAZ – and the text messages are deleted. If you want to give conspiracy theorists grist to the mill, you have to do the same.

